Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote a report where he notes that the Yankees have upped their initial offer to Cody Bellinger, which was reported last week by Jon Heyman.

These two sides continue to stare each other down in this free agent process, and with news about Edward Cabrera being a big trade target for the club, moves could start happening soon.

It was reported by The Athletic initially, but various outlets have confirmed that report, and with their AL East rivals making moves in the free agent market, the Yankees are aiming to strike back.

Bellinger hit 29 home runs in 152 games for the Bronx Bombers in 2025, feasting on the short right field porch while providing elite-level defense in the corner outfield.

Cody Bellinger Receives Second Offer From Yankees, Negotiations Heating Up

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the same report where Joel Sherman mentions the second offer being made, he also mentioned that an alarm clock has seemed to go off for the Yankees.

A flurry of rumors have come out about their free agent and trade scheming, as last week reports came out about an offer being made to Bellinger alongside rumors that the Yankees were the favorites for his services.

Today came with additional bombshells, as the Yankees and Marlins reportedly had ‘intensifying’ discussions regarding Edward Cabrera, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Nothing is imminent with either Bellinger or Cabrera, but the club is starting to get things moving on what’s been a fairly dormant offseason.

Addressing the outfield and pitching staff are the big needs on the front office’s boards, and it would be hard to argue that these two players being linked to them wouldn’t solve those issues.

The Athletic reported that the Yankees have maintained contact with the Brewers on Freddy Peralta as well, although it would be fair to assume that they would trade for one starter and not two this winter.