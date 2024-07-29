Yankees considering trading away lefty starting pitcher

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Yankees are actively pursuing several players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently reported that starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is a potential trade candidate. General Manager Brian Cashman might consider moving him if a decent return can be secured.

Yankees/Cardinals Potential Swap: Tommy Edman for Cortes

Heyman mentioned Tommy Edman, a 29-year-old utility man known for his defensive prowess at second base, as a potential target in exchange for Cortes. Although Edman has been sidelined with a wrist injury this year and hasn’t appeared in any games, he started his rehab assignment several days ago. There’s hope he might rejoin the team soon, but his fit with the Yankees remains a question.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Edman recorded a .248/.307/.399 batting line, including 13 home runs and 47 RBIs, along with 27 stolen bases. Known for his speed, ranking in the 88th percentile for sprint speed, and his low whiff and strike-out rates, Edman’s addition could bolster the Yankees’ base running significantly. He’s also a switch hitter with potential power, especially at Yankee Stadium, where he might have hit 16 homers last year due to his ability to pull the ball.

Edman’s Versatility and Defensive Skills

If the Yankees proceed with the trade, they might consider repositioning Gleyber Torres. Edman excels defensively at second base, having accumulated 25 defensive runs saved and 21 outs above average over 2,277 innings. He also has experience at shortstop, third base, and in the outfield, positioning him as an elite defensive utility player who could eventually take over DJ LeMahieu’s role.

Edman is under team control until 2026, earning $8.25 million next year, which presents a financially feasible option for the Yankees.

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evaluating Cortes’ Current Season

Conversely, Cortes, 29, also has a contract running until 2026. This season, he has posted a 4.13 ERA across 124.1 innings, with a notable decline in strikeouts but only 1.88 walks per nine innings. His expected ERA of 3.63 suggests he might be performing better than some metrics indicate, but his overall pitch execution has been predictable for hitters.

Cortes ranks low in several critical categories, including hard-hit percentage, ground ball rate, and whiff rate. This season could be an opportune time for the Yankees to maximize his trade value, especially with the potential returns of Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet to the rotation, bolstering their starting options.

Final Thoughts Before the Deadline

The Yankees are expected to continue their search for reinforcements through trades, with the deadline just a day away. Whether Cortes or another player moves, the team is poised to make significant changes to enhance their roster for a playoff push.