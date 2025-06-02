Yankees close to getting electric pitcher back

Just as the Yankees held their breath over another bullpen injury, some much-needed good news quietly crept into the picture.

While the loss of Luke Weaver to a hamstring issue stings, there’s hope another critical piece is on his way back soon.

And for a team eyeing October baseball, that’s the kind of update that can make all the difference.

Yankees inch closer to full strength with relief ace on the mend

Jake Cousins is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

The 30-year-old right-hander was lights out for the Yankees before hitting the injured list, becoming a key high-leverage option.

In 38 innings this season, Cousins dazzled with a 2.37 ERA and a jaw-dropping 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Why Cousins matters more now than ever

With Weaver’s status uncertain, the Yankees may need to lean harder on their depth — and Cousins brings both upside and reliability.

He’s kept his walks in check, posted an 81.6% left-on-base rate, and maintained a 42.1% ground ball rate in 2024.

That kind of consistency helps steady a bullpen that’s been stretched thin lately, especially in big games against elite opponents.

A filthy arsenal that batters can’t touch

Cousins leans heavily on a devastating two-pitch mix: a slider and a sinker that have left hitters completely guessing.

Opponents hit just .141 off the slider and .162 off the sinker — both weapons that thrive in high-stress, late-inning moments.

His movement and deception give him a chance to dominate without needing upper-90s velocity, a rare find in today’s game.

Yankees may only need to wait a bit longer

If all goes well in his rehab assignment, the Yankees could see Cousins back in the bullpen within the next two weeks.

That would be perfect timing as the club faces a summer stretch loaded with playoff-implicated series and injury risk.

His return could reduce stress on arms like Ian Hamilton and Jonathan Loaisiga, who are carrying heavy loads having just returned from injury themselves.

A vital reinforcement for a championship push

Championship teams aren’t just built at the top — they’re sustained by reinforcements who step in when adversity strikes.

Cousins’ return could be a stabilizing force at a moment when the Yankees’ bullpen needs help more than ever.

If he looks anything like the pitcher he was earlier this season, he’ll be more than a safety net — he could be a game-changer.

