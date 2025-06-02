Yankees’ injury bug strikes again as star outfielder goes down

For a brief moment Sunday night, the Yankees‘ 7–3 win over the Dodgers felt like it had come at too steep a price.

Jasson Dominguez, the electrifying young outfielder fans waited all year to see, exited with a left thumb contusion.

He couldn’t even grip a bat after sliding awkwardly into a base — and the dugout held its breath.

Dominguez’s breakout gains traction at the worst possible moment

Just as Dominguez was finally starting to look like a fixture in the lineup, the injury bug tried to derail his progress.

The 22-year-old has been turning heads with a .247/.346/.420 slash line and six home runs this season.

His 13.1% walk rate is among the best on the team, and his 50.9% hard-hit rate ranks in the 88th percentile.

More importantly, he’s hitting to all fields with increasing confidence and showing signs of true plate maturity.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The silver lining: early signs point to minor issue

Despite the scary nature of the injury, Dominguez said after the game that his thumb was already feeling a bit better.

He’ll undergo imaging in New York City, which will almost certainly sideline him for at least a few days.

However, early indications suggest the injury is minor — a relief for a Yankees team already dealing with depth concerns.

Growing confidence on defense gives Yankees hope

Dominguez entered the season with questions about his defensive reliability in centerfield — and those questions haven’t fully gone away.

But he’s slowly looking more sure of himself in the outfield, and while not a strength, his glove hasn’t been a disaster either.

If he continues trending upward, Dominguez has a chance to be a full-time contributor in all facets of the game.

Long-term outlook still incredibly bright

The Yankees aren’t just betting on Dominguez for 2024 — they’re viewing him as a cost-controlled cornerstone through 2031.

He’s arbitration-eligible for several more years, making his value on the payroll all the more important for a top-heavy roster.

In a lineup filled with expensive veterans, Dominguez represents the rare combination of youth, upside, and affordability.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Next man up, but fingers crossed

While the Yankees wait for test results, expect a short-term reshuffling in the outfield, with Trent Grisham taking over on an everyday basis.

Grisham has been red-hot to start the season, so the Yankees can feel confident that he can pick up the pieces.

If it is, Sunday’s injury scare will be nothing more than a speed bump in what could still be a breakout summer.

