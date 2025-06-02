Yankees’ top bullpen arm suffers hamstring injury

Just when the Yankees needed some relief — both metaphorically and literally — their bullpen took another unexpected hit Sunday night.

It wasn’t just the high-powered Dodgers offense causing concern. It was the absence of one of their most trusted arms.

Luke Weaver, who’s quietly been one of the best relievers in baseball this year, felt something in his hamstring and didn’t return.

Weaver’s sudden exit leaves a big hole in Yankees’ bullpen plans

Manager Aaron Boone decided not to push the issue after Weaver mentioned his hamstring didn’t feel quite right during warmups.

Instead, he turned to Jonathan Loaisiga, Devin Williams, and Tim Hill. Loaisiga surrendered two earned runs in one inning of work before handing it over.

Thankfully, Devin Williams struck out two batters, and Tim Hill closed things out without much drama, preserving the 7–3 win.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A breakout year comes to a screeching halt

Weaver was one of the Yankees’ best value pickups last season, and they picked up his club option last winter.

In 25.2 innings this year, he’s posted a dazzling 1.05 ERA and collected 24 strikeouts while dominating late-inning situations.

He ranks in the 90th percentile in expected batting average and owns an elite 32.7% chase rate — a deadly combo for hitters.

The timing couldn’t be worse as the Yankees face a brutal stretch

With games piling up and series against playoff-caliber teams on the horizon, losing Weaver even briefly would sting badly.

Hamstring injuries can linger if not managed carefully, and the Yankees may opt for caution over immediate availability.

They simply can’t afford to lose one of their few dependable arms, especially when the starting rotation is still unsteady.

Could this push the Yankees into early trade deadline moves?

If Weaver lands on the injured list, general manager Brian Cashman may accelerate his search for bullpen reinforcements.

Although it seems more likely Williams would reclaim his job as the closer.

Boone has tried to lean on a few unproven options, but that won’t cut it in a potential postseason push down the line.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

All eyes now turn to the Cleveland series

The Yankees will host the Guardians on Tuesday, hoping to keep the momentum going with Carlos Rodón.

But they’ll also be monitoring Weaver’s status closely, as he’s become too valuable to risk further injury.

Without him, the entire structure of the bullpen starts to feel a bit shakier — Williams will need to step up to the plate.

