Yankees clearly testing new leadoff man solution

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees are shaking things up at the top of the lineup this spring, with manager Aaron Boone testing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the leadoff role. Over the past two games, Boone has penciled in the versatile infielder to see if he can be the table-setter for Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

A Familiar Spot for Jazz

Chisholm isn’t new to the leadoff role, having spent 238 at-bats at the top of the order for the Miami Marlins last season. He slashed .244/.317/.408 in that stretch, which isn’t exactly elite, but his ability to make things happen on the bases is what makes him an intriguing option.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Pitchers tend to attack leadoff hitters more aggressively, often trying to keep them off base early in games. That could work in Chisholm’s favor, giving him more pitches in the strike zone to drive. If he gets on, his speed immediately becomes a weapon. Wednesday’s game was a perfect example—after walking in the third inning, he advanced to second on a Jasson Dominguez single before racing home on a Bellinger single to center.

Those little moments add up over the course of a season and can make the difference in close games, especially in October.

Offensive Potential and Defensive Stability

Chisholm was a revelation for the Yankees after joining the team last summer, hitting .273/.325/.500 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs over 46 games. That translated to a 132 wRC+, a massive boost for a Yankees offense that desperately needed consistency. If he maintains that level of production over a full season, general manager Brian Cashman’s trade to acquire him for catching prospect Agustin Ramirez will look like a major win.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Aside from his offensive value, Chisholm is also a natural second baseman. Over 1,330.1 innings at the position in his career, he’s posted a .971 fielding percentage with seven defensive runs saved and eight outs above average. The Yankees initially tried him at third base last season—a move that wasn’t ideal given his lack of experience there. Now, with a more stable role at second, his defensive impact should be even greater.

Finding the Best Fit at the Top

The Yankees still have to decide if Chisholm is the best long-term option to hit leadoff. He has more power than a typical table-setter, and his home run potential could push him down in the lineup. If Boone wants a player with more on-base ability, Jasson Dominguez could be a candidate, or perhaps an external addition later in the season.

For now, though, Boone is giving Chisholm an extended look, hoping his combination of speed, power, and defense makes him the ideal choice to set the tone for the Yankees’ offense.