Yankees clear $4.1 million in expected salary by non-tendering pitcher

The New York Yankees have decided to non-tender three players, notably right-handed pitchers Albert Abreu, Lou Trivino, and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, as part of their strategy to manage the team’s payroll more effectively and open up 40-man roster spots.
Trivino’s Release and the Yankees’ Future Bullpen Plans
Releasing Lou Trivino, who was projected to earn $4.1 million in his final arbitration year before becoming a free agent in 2025, is a significant move for the Yankees.
At 32 years old and recovering from Tommy John surgery, investing a substantial amount in Trivino, given his age and recent injury, doesn’t align with the team’s current priorities. While Trivino showed promise last season with a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings for the Yankees and a cumulative 4.53 ERA including his stint with Oakland, the team is opting to focus on younger pitching talent.
Jhony Brito is one such prospect who is poised to assume a role in long-inning relief. The 25-year-old demonstrated his potential last season with a respectable 4.28 ERA over 90.1 innings, a 71% left-on-base rate, and a 44% ground ball rate. Additionally, the Yankees could promote Clayton Beeter, who has been honing his skills in Triple-A, to further bolster their bullpen.
Under the guidance of pitching coach Matt Blake, the Yankees have consistently excelled in uncovering and developing bullpen talent. With a projected total payroll of $235.7 million, the Yankees are strategically looking for cost-effective alternatives to free up financial resources for major acquisitions in the market.