Yankees clear $4.1 million in expected salary by non-tendering pitcher

Aug 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (58) celebrates his save with catcher Jose Trevino (39) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning the game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have decided to non-tender three players, notably right-handed pitchers Albert Abreu, Lou Trivino, and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, as part of their strategy to manage the team’s payroll more effectively and open up 40-man roster spots.

Trivino’s Release and the Yankees’ Future Bullpen Plans

Releasing Lou Trivino, who was projected to earn $4.1 million in his final arbitration year before becoming a free agent in 2025, is a significant move for the Yankees.

At 32 years old and recovering from Tommy John surgery, investing a substantial amount in Trivino, given his age and recent injury, doesn’t align with the team’s current priorities. While Trivino showed promise last season with a 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings for the Yankees and a cumulative 4.53 ERA including his stint with Oakland, the team is opting to focus on younger pitching talent.

Jhony Brito is one such prospect who is poised to assume a role in long-inning relief. The 25-year-old demonstrated his potential last season with a respectable 4.28 ERA over 90.1 innings, a 71% left-on-base rate, and a 44% ground ball rate. Additionally, the Yankees could promote Clayton Beeter, who has been honing his skills in Triple-A, to further bolster their bullpen.

Under the guidance of pitching coach Matt Blake, the Yankees have consistently excelled in uncovering and developing bullpen talent. With a projected total payroll of $235.7 million, the Yankees are strategically looking for cost-effective alternatives to free up financial resources for major acquisitions in the market.