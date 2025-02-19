Yankees’ starting pitcher fighting through ‘cranky back’ injury

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is already managing some early spring training discomfort, with manager Aaron Boone describing the issue as a “cranky back.” The good news? Schmidt was still able to throw an “aggressive” flat session on Wednesday, which suggests this isn’t expected to be anything significant.

A Key Piece in the Rotation

The Yankees are counting on Schmidt to be a reliable presence in the rotation after an injury-plagued 2024 season. A lat injury last year kept him sidelined for months, limiting him to just 85.1 innings.

When healthy, he was excellent, posting a 2.85 ERA with 9.81 strikeouts per nine and an 80% left-on-base rate. The 28-year-old is expected to slot into the fifth spot in a stacked rotation behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil.

Injury Concerns Looming

While a minor back issue doesn’t sound like much, any lingering injuries are worth monitoring given Schmidt’s history. After throwing a career-high 159 innings in 2023, the significant drop-off last season raises questions about how much he can handle in 2025. The Yankees need depth in their rotation, and Schmidt staying healthy could be the difference between dominance and scrambling for reinforcements midseason.

No Cause for Alarm, But Worth Watching

For now, the Yankees aren’t sounding any alarms. Boone’s tone suggests this is just early spring soreness, something that’s common as pitchers ramp up. But with Schmidt’s role as the No. 5 starter locked in, keeping him in top shape will be critical to ensuring the Yankees get the most out of their rotation this year.