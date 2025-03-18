Yankees pitcher feeling ‘good’ after injury scare

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For a team that has spent much of spring training dealing with injuries to key players, the Yankees finally got some good news. Clarke Schmidt, who had been experiencing shoulder soreness, tossed a 24-pitch bullpen session on Monday and came away feeling strong, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

That’s a sigh of relief for the Yankees, who can ill afford to lose another starter with Gerrit Cole already out for the season and Luis Gil sidelined for at least three months. Schmidt’s next step will be seeing how he responds on Tuesday, and if everything checks out, he could be on track to start Wednesday against the Phillies.

Schmidt Expected to Be Ready for the Regular Season

Assuming there are no setbacks, Schmidt is on pace to be ready for the regular season, with his first expected start coming on April 6.

That’s a crucial development for the Yankees, given how important he was to their rotation last year. In 2024, Schmidt posted a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings, striking out 9.81 batters per nine with an 80% left-on-base rate and a 40.5% ground ball rate. He took a big step forward, proving he could be a reliable piece in the rotation.

Schmidt Has Dodged a Few Injury Scares

This isn’t the first time Schmidt has dealt with a minor setback this spring. Earlier in camp, a cranky back knocked him out of action for a few days, but he bounced back quickly.

The Yankees are being cautious with him, especially after seeing what happened with Cole. Shoulder issues can be tricky, but the fact that Schmidt was able to throw without any discomfort is a great sign.

With the injuries piling up, Schmidt’s role has become even more critical. The Yankees need him to stay healthy and build on last season’s success, particularly as they look to navigate the first half of the year without their ace.

Yankees Rotation Needs Schmidt at Full Strength

Without Cole, the Yankees will be leaning on Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt as their top four. The fifth spot is still up for grabs, with Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren battling for the final spot.

Schmidt’s importance to this rotation can’t be overstated. If he continues his upward trajectory, he could serve as a stabilizing force behind Fried and Rodón.

With Opening Day just around the corner, the Yankees are finally catching a bit of a break. Schmidt avoided anything serious, and if he stays on track, he’ll be ready to take the ball when his number is called.