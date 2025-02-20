Yankees’ starter dodges injury bullet, has ‘no concerns’ about Opening Day

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees got a bit of a scare earlier this week when starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt reported some discomfort in his back. Manager Aaron Boone described it as a “cranky back” on Wednesday, a phrase that tends to make fans uneasy, given how unpredictable injuries can be in spring training.

Fortunately, Schmidt himself downplayed any concerns, stating he’d be throwing a bullpen session on Friday and expects to be back in action soon. That means, at least for now, there’s no indication this issue will affect his availability for Opening Day.

A Crucial Arm for the Rotation

Schmidt has emerged as an important piece of the Yankees’ rotation, showing flashes of real potential in 2024 before an injury cut his season short. The 28-year-old tossed 85.1 innings last year, posting an impressive 2.85 ERA with 9.81 strikeouts per nine. His ability to generate weak contact and keep hitters off balance is what makes him an asset, and if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the most effective back-end starters in the American League.

Deep Arsenal, Big Expectations

One of Schmidt’s biggest strengths is his ability to mix pitches effectively. He doesn’t rely on overpowering stuff but instead works with a diverse arsenal that includes a cutter, slider, and sinker, all of which he uses strategically to keep hitters guessing. His cutter and slider, in particular, have been his best weapons, generating plenty of swing-and-miss action while limiting hard contact.

The biggest question mark surrounding Schmidt isn’t talent—it’s durability. His workload was significantly reduced last season due to a lat injury, and given his history, the Yankees will likely be cautious with his innings early in the year. The good news is that this back issue doesn’t appear to be anything serious, but keeping him on a steady routine and monitoring his workload will be key as the season progresses.

With Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Luis Gil ahead of him in the rotation, Schmidt doesn’t need to be a frontline ace—he just needs to be a steady presence every five days. If he can do that, the Yankees’ rotation will be as strong as any in the league.