Yankees claim high-upside lefty relief arm off waivers

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Over the past couple of days, the Yankees have made a concerted effort to stash left-handed bullpen arms, adding another intriguing option by claiming Brent Headrick off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. Headrick, a towering 6’6″, 235-pound lefty, brings an interesting mix of strikeout potential and ground-ball tendencies, making him a worthwhile project for pitching coach Matt Blake.

Headrick’s Strengths and Weaknesses

At 27 years old, Headrick spent most of last season in the Twins’ minor league system, logging 18 innings at the Triple-A level with a 2.00 ERA. He struck out batters at an impressive 11.50 per nine rate while keeping an 82.3% left-on-base percentage and inducing grounders at a 53.5% clip. Those are strong underlying numbers, but his biggest weakness has been command. Walks have been an issue, and his tendency to give up home runs remains a concern.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In his brief MLB stint last season, Headrick tossed just three innings, posting a 3.00 ERA with solid strikeout numbers but also showing some command struggles. His pitch mix features a slider, four-seam fastball, and changeup, with the slider being his most effective offering. His fastball sits around 92.2 mph, not overpowering, but the Yankees have a track record of maximizing pitchers with similar profiles.

Yankees Continue to Stockpile Lefty Relievers

To make room for Headrick, the Yankees designated right-handed pitcher Owen White for assignment. White, 25, had spent time with the Texas Rangers before being acquired by the Yankees, but his seven major league innings with a 16.71 ERA didn’t leave much confidence in his long-term role.

This move comes just a day after the Yankees also added left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek, further emphasizing their push to strengthen bullpen depth from that side. Given the team’s focus on building an elite pitching staff, these additions ensure competition in spring training and provide insurance in case of injuries or unexpected struggles from their primary arms.

While Headrick may not be an instant impact reliever, the Yankees clearly see enough potential to take a flier on him, and if Matt Blake can help refine his control, he could be a sneaky contributor out of the bullpen this season.