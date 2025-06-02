Yankees’ cheap offseason acquisition is turning out to be a gem

Baseball has a strange way of delivering second chances disguised as closed doors. Just ask Ryan Yarbrough.

In late March, while most fans were distracted by Spring Training highlights, the New York Yankees made a move that barely made a blip.

Yarbrough, a soft-throwing lefty who didn’t make the Blue Jays’ roster, was suddenly wearing pinstripes. A one-year contract, no guarantees, just a shot.

It wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t headline-grabbing. But for a team desperate for left-handed pitching depth, it was exactly the kind of move that can save a season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Late March moves can change everything

Every MLB spring ends in heartbreak for someone. That’s the cruelty of roster cuts and last-minute decisions.

For Yarbrough, being released could’ve felt like the beginning of the end. But the Yankees saw something different. They didn’t need a superstar—they needed reliability.

They needed someone who could eat innings, throw strikes, and maybe, just maybe, surprise a few people.

Think of it like finding an old vinyl record in a dusty thrift shop. It doesn’t look like much at first glance, but drop the needle, and it hums with unexpected beauty.

Thriving out of the bullpen, then the rotation

Yarbrough started his Yankees stint in the bullpen, easing into a new clubhouse and a new pressure cooker environment.

He didn’t just hold his own—he excelled. His calm, cerebral approach to pitching—built more on deception than domination—immediately stood out. Where others overpowered, he outwitted.

Soon, the Yankees needed more. When veteran Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment, Yarbrough stepped into the rotation. Again, no fanfare. Just opportunity.

The numbers paint the picture of a breakout season

On Sunday, Yarbrough dominated the Dodgers on the road for six innings in which he allowed just one run, with no walks and five strikeouts.

He earned a whopping 16 swings and misses.

Over 41.1 innings pitched, Yarbrough boasts a sparkling 2.83 ERA. He’s walked just 11 and struck out 40, balancing finesse with a slight uptick in velocity that’s made all the difference.

Since April 5, he’s posted a jaw-dropping 2.04 ERA over 39.2 innings—good for tenth-best in Major League Baseball over that span.

Ryan Yarbrough has the 10th-best ERA in MLB since April 5th (among pitchers with 30+ IP) … 2.04 ERA over 39.2 IP



Max Fried has the 9th-best ERA in that same span … 1.81 ERA over 64.2 IP — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 2, 2025

Those aren’t the numbers of a journeyman fighting to stay afloat. Those are the numbers of a pitcher who’s found his groove, his confidence, and—most importantly—his place.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Not an ace, but an anchor

Let’s be clear: Yarbrough isn’t Gerrit Cole. He won’t blow hitters away with 98 mph heat or headline every broadcast.

What he offers is consistency. Steadiness. Versatility. He can bridge innings, start games, or deliver key outs in relief.

That kind of flexibility is invaluable over the grind of a 162-game season, especially for a Yankees staff dealing with injuries and inconsistencies.

Perfect timing, perfect fit

Baseball is often about timing—both in the batter’s box and in the business of building rosters.

The Yankees picked the perfect moment to grab Yarbrough, and he’s rewarded their faith with every pitch. He’s not just eating innings—he’s acing his role.

It’s a reminder that greatness doesn’t always roar. Sometimes, it whispers across the plate, changes speeds, and dots the corners.

