Yankees’ Catcher Eyeing Big 2024 Season: ‘We are going to be a good team this year’

Many still believe that the Yankees need to support their starting rotation further after acquiring Marcus Stroman on a two-year, $37 million deal. Blake Snell would certainly give the Yankees a dominant rotation on paper, but he wants $270 million over nine years, which could age very poorly based on his longevity issues.

With the Baltimore Orioles acquiring Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers this past weekend, the Yankees find themselves concerned about the competition in the AL East.

Even manager Aaron Boone was a bit flustered by the move. Still, Yankee players believe a great season is ahead and that the team improved with the acquisitions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

That is objectively a fact, but general manager Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him, continuing to reinforce weaker units and making the right decisions to support the team in the near term and not compromise the future.

Optimism from the Yankees’ Camp

Reporters spoke to catcher Jose Trevino at the American Dream Mall this past weekend at the Hall of Fame signing event, asking him about his rehabilitation and expectations for the year ahead.

Trevino indicated he’s in a good spot, having undergone wrist surgery last season, and is anticipating his expected return. Trevino should be ready to go for spring training in a few weeks, but he’s excited about the roster and how it’s taking shape.

“We are going to be a good team this year,” Trevino said. “Bringing in talent like that and bringing some gamers, man, guys that love to play the game, guys that play the game hard-nosed, it’s gonna be good.”

Youth and Veterans: A Promising Blend

The Yankees’ offense improved significantly adding a Hall of Fame level bat in Soto, but Verdugo is also considered above average most seasons, and management is hoping he can capitalize on the short right porch in the Bronx.

Aside from their acquisitions, the Yankees are also expected to promote several young players to fill prominent roles. Austin Wells will play alongside Trevino at the catcher position, Will Warren is set to support the rotation and bullpen coming from Triple-A, and Oswals Peraza will feature as the team’s infield utility man. Of course, that’s not even mentioning Jasson Dominguez rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and his expected impact in the future.

Things are looking bright for the Bombers, but staying healthy is imperative, and the Yankees know they are running a bit of a risk in the rotation depending on several players to bounce back in 2024.