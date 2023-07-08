Yankees’ catcher drops truth bomb on offense

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In what has been a dispiriting season, the New York Yankees are still awaiting the return of slugger Aaron Judge, with no concrete timeline for his comeback yet available. This, coupled with an underwhelming performance from the offense, continues to pose significant challenges for the team.

Dependence on Young Talent: An Unsustainable Strategy

Despite the presence of seasoned veterans with high-value contracts, the Yankees have found themselves leaning heavily on their young players. This reliance, however, is proving to be an unsustainable strategy for the ‘Bronx Bombers’.

In Friday’s game, they were effectively shut out by former pitcher Jameson Taillon, who came into the game with an ERA above seven. Yielding just one hit across 8.0 innings and striking out four, Taillon kept the Yankees’ bats silent. The Yankees scraped together only two hits that night, totaling only four runs over the past three games.

A Cold Streak No Pitcher Can Salvage

This stretch of offensive underperformance is a predicament no pitcher can rectify single-handedly. Even though the Yankees managed to keep their opponents to a modest three runs, highlighted by an excellent debut performance by Carlos Rodon, the lack of run support is a significant issue.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka’s sentiments underscore the seriousness of the problem. “What we’re doing right now is just unsustainable,” he lamented. “You can’t win this way. If you score zero runs, I think it’s typically impossible to win.”

Dismal Metrics with Runners in Scoring Position

The Yankees’ difficulties are further amplified by their poor metrics regarding runners in scoring position (RISP). They have the least number of at-bats in the league with RISP, securing the fewest hits and the second-lowest number of runs. Even in terms of home runs in this category — essentially their entire strategy — they rank a lowly 25th.

Their averages, compared to the rest of the MLB, tell a disconcerting story as well. The Yankees sit 28th in batting average at .230 and 27th in on-base percentage at .299, narrowly edging out the Detroit Tigers, one of the league’s weakest teams.

Is a Mid-Season Spark on the Horizon?

The onus is now on the Yankees to ignite their offense, either through acquiring a player at the trading deadline or getting more production from their high-value veterans. Otherwise, the second half of the season could mirror the frustrations of the first.

General Manager Brian Cashman will be fervently hoping for a renaissance in the team’s performance during the latter half of the season. This upcoming week provides the Yankees with an opportunity to refocus mentally and physically rehabilitate.

The Yankees got a glimpse of left-handed slugger Cody Bellinger’s capabilities when he launched a solo homer against Rodon on Friday. Cashman might need to procure an above-average hitter to augment the Yankees’ chances and rejuvenate their World Series ambitions. Given their desperate need for new talent and a starting-level outfielder, such an acquisition could be the key to revitalizing their faltering offense.