Yankees catch shade from Juan Soto…again

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No matter how hard the Yankees try to move on, Juan Soto’s presence lingers. Whether it’s his booming bat this spring or the barbed words in a recent Sports Illustrated feature, the Bronx simply can’t shake the shadow of their former star.

And Soto? He seems just fine across town.

Soto’s Spring: Business as Usual

Soto has wasted no time reminding the baseball world what kind of talent just slipped through the Yankees’ fingers.

Over 14 games this spring, the 25-year-old outfielder has mashed at a blistering pace—hitting .333/.425/.758 with four home runs and nine RBIs. It’s the kind of production that doesn’t raise eyebrows anymore, because it’s just what Soto does. He’s in peak form, and it’s not even April.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets are seeing the immediate returns on their blockbuster move, while the Yankees are left patching the holes—both in the lineup and in the soul of the fan base.

The Exit Interview Nobody Asked For

Soto’s recent comments in Sports Illustrated only added salt to the wound.

In the interview, he pointed to the Mets’ “family atmosphere” and trust in their long-term vision as major reasons for his departure. He acknowledged the Yankees’ short-term strength but took a subtle jab at their long-term trajectory:

“The Yankees were No. 1 from Day One. I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, six years. We don’t know after that.”

That line didn’t go unnoticed. While it may have been a throwaway thought from Soto, it’s the kind of quote that will be pinned in every Bronx clubhouse and replayed every time the Subway Series rolls around.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Rivalry Reignited

Soto didn’t just change teams. He changed boroughs. And in doing so, he threw gasoline on a rivalry that has been waiting to ignite again.

Now, there’s real tension. It’s not just about who’s better on the field—it’s about philosophy, culture, and future outlook. The Mets are betting on a young core and internal growth alongside game-changing spending. The Yankees, as always, will lean on big spending, star power, and their winning pedigree. However, they have a few young pieces of their own to leverage in 2025 and beyond.

There’s no telling how each plan will play out in five or six years. But in the here and now, Soto has already upped the stakes.

And for the Yankees, his absence will be felt every time he steps into the box wearing orange and blue.