Yankees’ castaway prospect has one last chance to steal a starting job

Oswald Peraza’s journey with the Yankees has been anything but smooth. Once touted as the future of the shortstop position, he saw that dream fade when Anthony Volpe snatched the starting job two years ago. Since then, Peraza has been relegated to AAA, a place where development continues, but dreams of a permanent MLB roster spot begin to feel distant.

With no minor league options left, the 23-year-old now faces a make-or-break moment in his career. Either he steps up and seizes a starting job this spring, or he risks being scooped up by another team via waivers.

A Glimpse at Peraza’s Numbers

Peraza’s time in the minors last season wasn’t exactly eye-catching. Over 99 games, including 92 in AAA, he hit .246/.341/.394 with 13 homers, 60 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His 94 wRC+ indicated that he was slightly below average as a hitter in the minors, and his power metrics didn’t move the needle much. While his ability to swipe bases adds an intriguing dynamic, it’s his defense that remains his calling card. The question is whether his glove can outweigh his lack of production at the plate.

Why the Yankees Still See Value

Even with his struggles, Peraza presents an intriguing case. His defensive abilities are undeniable, and the Yankees lack high-upside internal options to fill potential infield vacancies. With DJ LeMahieu’s offensive decline and uncertainty surrounding the infield depth, Peraza could find himself in the mix for second base or third base duties. His versatility is a plus, and manager Aaron Boone has always valued players who can provide defensive stability across multiple positions.

The Stakes This Spring

Barring a significant move by general manager Brian Cashman to acquire a more proven infield bat, Peraza will have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting job during spring training. This may not come as a reward for his recent performance but rather as a reflection of the Yankees’ limited alternatives.

For Peraza, this spring represents more than just a position battle—it’s his chance to prove he belongs in the majors. With his defense-first profile, he could carve out a niche role, but to solidify himself, he’ll need to show marked improvement at the plate.

A Path Forward or a Parting of Ways

The Yankees’ decision on Peraza is a critical one. If he fails to impress this spring, they may have to part ways, risking him being claimed by another team eager to gamble on his potential. For now, the team seems willing to give him one last shot. Whether he can capitalize on it remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Peraza’s time in pinstripes is rapidly approaching its defining moment.