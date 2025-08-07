Yankees: Carlos Rodon’s summer grind showing signs of wear

The New York Yankees have relied heavily on Carlos Rodon in 2025, and for much of the year, he has delivered brilliantly.

With a 3.35 ERA and 2.0 fWAR across 139.2 innings, the left-hander has been a stabilizing force in their rotation.

But lately, cracks have started to show, and not the kind that a fresh coat of paint can hide.

In his last four starts, Rodon hasn’t been fooling hitters quite as easily and has struggled with efficiency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over those 20 innings, the Yankees’ All-Star has posted a 4.95 ERA and 5.56 FIP, a noticeable dip from earlier dominance.

His walk rate has ballooned, issuing 15 free passes during that stretch.

The strikeouts are still there, with 24 over that span, but the command issues have undermined his ability to finish at-bats.

That’s reflected in a 1.65 WHIP over the four outings, a number that hints at danger even when runs don’t cross the plate.

Fatigue, not injury, appears to be the culprit

Yankees officials have reported no injuries, suggesting Rodon’s recent struggles may stem from simple season-long wear and tear.

According to data from Baseball Savant, his average fastball velocity in his last start dipped to 93.4 mph, nearly a full tick below his season norm of 94.3.

While his four-seamer still managed a 29 percent whiff rate—above his season average of 23 percent—the secondary pitches told another story.

The slider, his signature weapon, generated just a 31 percent whiff rate compared to a dominant 41.3 percent on the year.

Similarly, the changeup saw its effectiveness drop, with a 25 percent whiff rate in his last outing compared to 35.5 percent overall.

Those subtle declines suggest a pitcher whose arm may simply be feeling the grind of a long campaign.

Why the Yankees need him at peak form

For the Yankees, Rodon’s performance is more than just another stat line—it’s a bellwether for their postseason push.

When he’s sharp, the entire pitching staff seems to feed off that energy, setting a tone that ripples through the roster.

In many ways, Rodon is like the lead violin in an orchestra—if he’s even slightly out of tune, everyone else has to adjust.

That can be costly when every game matters in a tight division race, especially when he can’t provide length and that casus an overworked bullpen.

The Yankees’ offense has been up-and-down, which only increases the importance of consistent, quality innings from their starters.

Rodon’s ability to limit walks, work deep into games, and miss bats is central to that formula for success.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

A manageable blip or warning sign?

Late-season dips in performance aren’t uncommon, even for frontline arms, and Rodon’s body of work remains impressive in 2025.

Still, with the postseason looming, the Yankees can’t afford extended slumps from one of their key rotation anchors.

Whether it’s a small mechanical adjustment, extra rest, or just pitching through fatigue, the solution needs to come quickly.

Rodon’s track record suggests he can rebound, but the margin for error in the AL postseason picture is razor-thin right now.

A rejuvenated Carlos Rodon down the stretch could be the difference between home-field advantage and missing the playoffs altogether.

If the Yankees want their October dreams to stay alive, their ace lefty will need to find his best gear again soon.

