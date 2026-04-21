The Yankees have made some announcements on the rehab assignments for Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, as both will pitch in Hudson Valley this upcoming week.

For Cole it will be his second rehab start, his first came this past Friday in Somerset for the Double-A Patriots as he pitched into the fifth inning.

It will be Rodon’s first rehab start of this assignment where he is expected to make three appearances before returning to the Major League club.

Pitching at the High-A level in the South Atlantic League, Carlos Rodon will return to Hudson Valley for the second time in his four seasons with the Yankees.

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Carlos Rodon Gets Official Assignment From Yankees With High-A Hudson Valley

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees will have Carlos Rodon start his first rehab assignment game in Hudson Valley for the Renegades at the High-A level on Friday.

Last season he produced a 3.09 ERA with a 25.7% strikeout rate as he made 33 starts for the 2025 Yankees and helped anchor the top of a rotation that dealt with numerous injuries.

New York dealt with two season-ending injuries to Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, both of whom featured in their postseason rotation throughout their 2024 run.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole is expected to continue his rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley as well, getting the ball on Thursday for the Renegades.

For Rodon it is not his first time rehabbing with the Renegades as he stopped there on his way back to the Major League squad in 2023, his first season with the Yankees.

As for Cole, he spent his entire 2024 rehab assignment with Somerset (Double-A) and Scranton (Triple-A), making this his first start with the Hudson Valley Renegades.