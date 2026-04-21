The Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees for a three-game series that should have plenty of juice given how their last series ended.

Luis Gil was expected to take the ball in that kind of series when he returned from the IL in August of 2025, but his inconsistent command and Cam Schlittler’s meteoric rise knocked him out of that role.

His career 0.99 ERA against the Red Sox didn’t make the Yankees rethink who should start Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, and the dominant performance that Schlittler had only further vindicated that decision.

With a 7.00 ERA in his first two starts and an uncompetitive 4.9% K-BB%, Luis Gil is trending towards another demotion to Triple-A by Memorial Day.

A historic rivalry that continues after a playoff chapter should already provide the energy needed to amp both sides up, but for the former Rookie of the Year winner, there’s a lot more at stake entering this April outing.

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Can Luis Gil Impress the Yankees After Nightmare Start to 2026?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The first two starts for Luis Gil have not come with many positives; his fastball velocity is in the same range we saw in 2025 and the command has looked equally unimpressive.

A key culprit for his struggles has been his four-seam fastball, batters are slugging 1.000 against this pitch with a 13.8% Whiff%, and Gil has yet to identify a way to return it to his Rookie of the Year form.

Shielding this pitch is easier said than done, throwing fewer four-seamers would result in more pitches out of zone which Gil cannot afford to do given his already-poor command.

The Red Sox might be the perfect team to mask that issue with, as while his previous opponent in the Angels had a league-best .434 wOBA against 95+ MPH four-seamers, Boston has a league-worst .229 wOBA

xwOBA, which better describes a team’s process especially in smaller samples, does not view them any more kindly with a league-worst .239 mark against those pitches.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

If Luis Gil finds a way to establish his fastball without getting routinely punished on the pitch, he should have a fairly strong performance.

His secondaries seem to be back to missing bats again, his changeup and slider have excellent whiff rates again and have been able to fool some pretty good hitters even when located poorly.

Boston doesn’t have an elite contact lineup either which should further aid Gil in a matchup that could propel him back into the fifth starter race or put into question whether Elmer Rodriguez should come up and replace him.

While I would consider myself pessimistic on Luis Gil’s outlook, I have some optimism that he can compete against the Red Sox today given how their flaws work with his profile.

This does come with greater pressure; if a lineup that struggles against 95+ MPH four-seamers can eat up Gil’s heater, then you have to start lumping him in with the Marcus Stromans and Carlos Carrascos of the world.

There comes a point in time where you are what your numbers dictate you to be; since 2025 you can make a serious case that Luis Gil’s pitching profile is the same as two veteran starters on the verge of retirement.

Part of me hopes that it’s not possible for someone who had such electric whiff rates to become a nibbler who has to luck his way through five innings of solid baseball, but I’ve seen crazier things.

It’s put up or shut up time for Luis Gil, who shares a rotation that has three pitchers inside the top 10 in K-BB% among MLB starters…and none of them are staff ace Max Fried.