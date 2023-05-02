Yankees’ Carlos Rodon suffers another injury setback

Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their best efforts, the New York Yankees cannot seem to evade the injury plague. Following the signing of star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract by General Manager Brian Cashman, the team hoped he would replicate his 2022 performance.

Carlos Rodon was supposed to elevate the rotation:

The Yankees believed that two consecutive years of consistent play warranted a long-term deal for Rodon, who pitched 178 innings last season. He boasted a 2.88 ERA, 2.91 xFIP, 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 75.1% left-on-base rate. The intention was to add one more elite component to the starting rotation, propelling the Yankees further into the postseason and potentially reaching the World Series for the first time in over a decade.

The Yankees’ roster is already decimated:

Regrettably, after only one month of regular-season play, the roster has disintegrated, and Rodon has been plagued by persistent injury setbacks. Although his left forearm strain has fully healed, he is struggling with a stiff back, which has restricted his progress. While he has participated in a few throwing sessions, the injury is affecting his mechanics, and he cannot accelerate his recovery until the issue subsides.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Boone stated that “he can’t get over that final hump” with regard to his back problem, making his late May anticipated return more likely to occur in late June. There is no assurance that Rodon will play for the Yankees in 2023 after signing such a lucrative contract.

Once more, Cashman has heavily invested in a player prone to injuries, potentially squandering significant salary resources that could have been allocated to more consistent contributors.