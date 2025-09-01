Yankees captain ‘honored’ to tie franchise icon near the top of home run list

It seems almost surreal that Aaron Judge, once a raw, strikeout-prone prospect, has become the face of the New York Yankees.

Back in 2016, Judge debuted as a towering question mark with tremendous power but lingering concerns about his ability to consistently hit.

Now, nine years later, that once-unpolished slugger has turned into one of the game’s most productive and feared offensive forces.

His latest achievement? Judge tied Yankees legend Yogi Berra in fifth place in franchise history on Sunday, reaching 358 career home runs in pinstripes.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Historic List of Yankees Sluggers

When talking about Yankees history, home runs are practically part of the franchise’s DNA, woven into every generation of fans.

The names alone are overwhelming: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Reggie Jackson, Alex Rodriguez, and many others.

For Judge to already be in that conversation at 33 years old is remarkable, given the short time he’s been in the majors.

Only Ruth (659), Mantle (536), Gehrig (493), and DiMaggio (361) now sit above Judge on the franchise’s all-time home run list.

Judge Reflects on Joining Yankees Royalty

After tying Berra, Judge spoke with genuine humility about what the moment meant to him and to Yankee tradition.

“When you get a chance to tie one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Yankees in homers, it’s pretty special,” Judge said.

Judge didn’t just acknowledge Berra’s numbers—he emphasized the catcher’s heart, commitment, and devotion to wearing Yankee pinstripes proudly.

“I feel the same way. I’m honored to wear this jersey. It’s pretty cool to be on that list,” he added.

Aaron Judge on tying Yogi Berra for fifth place all-time for most HR in Yankees history:



"When you get a chance to tie one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Yankees in homers, it's pretty special. The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to the pinstripes, you know how… — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 31, 2025

The Chase for Joe DiMaggio

Judge’s next target is Joe DiMaggio, who sits just three home runs ahead at 361, a mark well within reach this season.

If Judge stays healthy, he could realistically pass DiMaggio within a couple of weeks, cementing his place in the Yankees’ top four sluggers.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Surpassing DiMaggio, though, carries symbolic weight—DiMaggio remains one of the most iconic Yankees in baseball’s rich history.

It’s like climbing a mountain where every peak reveals another higher summit, each demanding respect but fueling determination.

A Legacy Already Etched in the Bronx

Regardless of how high he climbs, Judge’s name is already permanently carved into the Yankees’ storied legacy.

The outfielder has grown beyond his early narrative, evolving into a captain, an MVP, and a face of modern baseball.

Still, as Judge himself has often reminded, individual accolades are secondary to the pursuit of collective glory in the Bronx.

For him, the ultimate milestone is not another home run—it’s delivering championship banner number 28 to Yankee Stadium.

The Bigger Picture

Judge’s journey reflects both patience and perseverance, reminding fans that greatness often grows quietly before suddenly becoming undeniable.

From a player once criticized for striking out too much, he has transformed into a cornerstone of Yankees power and leadership.

Every swing now carries history, but more importantly, it carries the hope of another title for the most famous franchise.

Like Mantle chasing Ruth or Jeter chasing Mantle’s legacy, Judge continues that eternal relay, pushing the Yankees’ story forward.

