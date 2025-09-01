Yankees’ Rookie of the Year pitcher could be an absolute weapon down the stretch

For much of the 2025 season, the New York Yankees were forced to move forward without their breakout ace from last year.

Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, had been sidelined since spring training with a high-grade lat strain.

The injury robbed the Yankees of one of their most electric young arms, leaving a major hole in the rotation.

Now, Gil is finally back, and he’s beginning to remind everyone why his return could alter the season’s trajectory.

A reminder of last year’s brilliance

In 2024, Gil was sensational, posting a 3.50 ERA across 151.2 innings while striking out 171 batters in dominant fashion.

He didn’t just pitch well — he became one of the rotation’s anchors, powering the Yankees toward their World Series run.

That success built the foundation of expectations, which made his long absence this year all the more frustrating for New York.

But with each passing start, Gil is shaking off the rust and rediscovering the sharpness that defined his rookie season.

“Still finding it a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday’s defeat. “Kind of a crafty performance where he’s trying to find his delivery, trying to be in the zone more. So he’s adding and subtracting a little bit with the fastball. Made a lot of good pitches, though, and for the most part limited the traffic.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Building momentum after return

Since making his season debut on August 3, Gil has steadily gained confidence, delivering quality innings every time he’s pitched.

Over his last four outings, he’s allowed just five earned runs total, working at least five innings each appearance.

That type of consistency is exactly what the Yankees hoped to see as he rebuilds both stamina and command on the mound.

“I think when you’re trying not to walk hitters, you put some [on] and you subtract some velo,” Gil said through an interpreter. “Overall, that’s been helping me to do what I want to do in the strike zone.”

Against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, he tossed 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with strong efficiency.

Slider remains devastating

One of Gil’s calling cards has always been his slider, and it’s already proving lethal again despite the long layoff.

Opposing hitters are batting just .188 against the pitch, struggling to make contact when it dives out of the zone.

It’s the weapon that allows him to pile up strikeouts, keeping hitters guessing even when his fastball isn’t at peak form.

With that slider working, Gil can survive rough patches and still give the Yankees valuable innings against tough lineups.

Fastball velocity still climbing

The one area still lagging behind is his four-seam fastball, which hasn’t fully returned to its 2024 velocity yet.

Last season, the pitch averaged 96.6 mph, but this year it’s down to 95.6, resulting in more hard contact.

Hitters are batting .288 with a .442 slugging percentage against it, numbers Gil will want to drive back down quickly.

If he can regain that extra tick of velocity, the fastball-slider combo becomes nearly unhittable and restores frontline dominance.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A vital piece for the stretch run

Gil doesn’t need to be perfect immediately; he just needs to keep progressing as October looms larger on the calendar.

Every outing gives him more sharpness, and the flashes of brilliance already show he’s on the verge of turning the corner.

For the Yankees, having their Rookie of the Year back in form is like adding a midseason blockbuster acquisition without a trade.

If his velocity returns in full, Gil could be the difference-maker that helps propel New York through the postseason gauntlet.