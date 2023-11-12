Yankees cannot let superstar outfielder slip away: ‘He’d be a great Yankee’

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are in desperate need of not only outfield help, but another superstar talent alongside Aaron Judge. A name that New York has been heavily linked to is San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who has been the talk of the offseason amid swirling trade rumors.

Juan Soto would be an elite acquisition

The 25-year-old Soto is one of the top hitters in all of Major League Baseball. Soto, a three-time all-star, boasts an impressive career slash line of .284/.421/.524, and his left-handed presence would work wonders at Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch and would help balance out New York’s righty-heavy lineup.

MLB analyst suggests Soto and the Yankees are a great match

Analysts agree that Soto would immediately vault the Yankees back into title contention. Speaking on MLB Network’s ‘Hot Stove’, Matt Vasgersian explained his reasoning as to why Soto and the Yankees are a good match.

“I kind of like the idea of him going to the Yankees,” said Vasgersian. “The Padres have to get some idea that you cannot pay every single player on an 11-year contract, and the only chance for financial relief, and to get younger is him, he’d be a great Yankee.”

The Yankees will continue to monitor the situation in San Diego as Soto’s trade saga dominates the MLB offseason. Acquiring Soto may feel like a pipe dream to some, but if the Yankees are serious about bouncing back from a fourth-place finish in the AL East in 2023, then acquiring one of baseball’s premier talents may just have to be priority number one this offseason.