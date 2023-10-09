Yankees can save $22.35 million by letting 3 pitchers walk

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face a challenging task: bolstering their team and addressing various roster issues. An essential step for General Manager Brian Cashman, after reflecting on past decisions, is to strengthen the starting rotation.

There’s buzz around the Yankees eyeing Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Given that they’ll be freeing up some budget by parting ways with several starting pitchers, they might consider retaining a couple on cost-friendly contracts. But with prevalent durability issues in the rotation, perhaps it’s wiser for the Yankees to pursue dependable arms that aren’t injury-prone.

Yankees’ Pitchers: Who’s Out?

Luis Severino

The Yankees’ relationship with Luis Severino should end, not due to his pitching prowess, but his recurrent injuries. At 29, he logged 89.1 innings last season, with concerning stats like a 6.65 ERA and 42.2% ground ball rate. Despite good velocity, Severino’s confidence waned, culminating in a severe left oblique strain to round out his season.

Opting out of Severino’s $12.25 million luxury tax salary could free up funds for a more consistent pitcher, possibly making room for someone like Frankie Montas.

Frankie Montas

Montas, after a commendable year with the Oakland Athletics, had hopes of shining in 2023. Yet, a shoulder surgery hindered his progress.

With the Yanks, his post-trade deadline stint yielded a 6.35 ERA across 39.2 innings. While there’s a chance Cashman might reconsider Montas for a rotational spot, his dependability is in question. Shifting his $7.5 million luxury tax salary towards a deal for Yamamoto might be a more astute move.

Domingo German

Domingo German’s season was a mixed bag, from pitching a Perfect Game to landing on the restricted list for alcohol-related challenges.

Aged 31, he recorded a 4.56 ERA over 108.2 innings. Though German has been a steady contributor for the Yankees, the time seems ripe for both sides to part ways. The Yankees have supported him through rehab instead of releasing him, but a departure might be imminent. Letting German go could potentially save the Yankees upwards of $2.6 million in arbitration.

The New York Yankees stand at a crossroads, needing to make informed decisions to ensure a solid rotation for the upcoming season.