Yankees can opt to acquire elite power or balance in the outfield

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Yankees face a tough decision in their pursuit of an outfield upgrade. Should they sign Anthony Santander in free agency or acquire Cody Bellinger via trade? Both players present distinct advantages and drawbacks, with the decision likely shaping the Yankees’ outfield alignment and defensive strategy for years to come.

The Case for Anthony Santander

Anthony Santander is coming off a career-best season in which he showcased elite power. The 30-year-old switch hitter smashed 44 home runs and drove in 102 RBIs while slashing .235/.308/.506 with a 129 wRC+. His ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate makes him a valuable middle-of-the-order bat for any team looking to bolster their lineup.

Santander’s offensive upside comes with a caveat: his defense. Primarily a right fielder, Santander is below average in the field. In 2024, he posted -7 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average over 1,119 innings. Given these metrics, Santander would be a liability in the Bronx, but they could hide him away in right field. Alternatively, he does have a small sample of innings where he played first base and looked competent. Maybe there’s an avenue for him there?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Yankees sign Santander, Aaron Judge would likely remain in center field, with Santander taking over in right. While Judge is capable of playing center, his defensive metrics are better suited for right field, where his arm strength and instincts shine. This alignment could lead to long-term wear and tear on Judge, a cornerstone of the franchise.

Santander’s projected cost—around $20 million annually—makes him a relatively affordable option compared to other free-agent sluggers. However, the defensive trade-off is significant, especially for a team that values run prevention as much as the Yankees do.

The Case for Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger offers a different kind of value: versatility, defense, and a left-handed bat with a history of power production. Though his 2024 season wasn’t his best, Bellinger still put up solid numbers, hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. His power numbers would likely improve at Yankee Stadium, given its favorable dimensions for left-handed hitters.

Defensively, Bellinger is a major upgrade over Santander. A natural center fielder, Bellinger can also play left field and first base, giving the Yankees flexibility. His athleticism and defensive instincts would allow the Yankees to shift Aaron Judge back to right field, with Jasson Dominguez taking over in center and Bellinger patrolling left. This alignment strengthens the Yankees’ outfield defense significantly.

Bellinger’s remaining contract is a sticking point. He has two years left, totaling $53.2 million in luxury tax salary, with a 2026 player option worth $26.6 million. If acquired, the Yankees would have to weigh whether Bellinger opts out after 2025, potentially leaving a hole in the outfield sooner than expected. Additionally, the Cubs have been reluctant to eat any of Bellinger’s salary in trade discussions, making the financial commitment steep for a player coming off a down season.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Balancing Power and Defense

The choice between Santander and Bellinger comes down to prioritizing offense or defense. Santander provides elite power at a more affordable price but sacrifices defensive stability. Meanwhile, Bellinger offers a well-rounded package with defensive versatility and a higher ceiling, albeit at a higher cost.

Both players can fill a need for the Yankees, but the decision will likely hinge on their approach to the rest of the offseason and how they intend to allocate their resources. With Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez already locked into key outfield roles, the final piece of the puzzle will need to complement their skills and balance the lineup and defense effectively.