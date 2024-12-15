Yankees can now deploy secret weapon out of the bullpen

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ acquisition of Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin provides a massive upgrade in their bullpen while opening up significant flexibility for the team’s relief strategy.

Devin Williams Steps In as a Dominant Closer

With Clay Holmes departing to the Mets via free agency, Williams seamlessly slides into the closer role for the Yankees. The 30-year-old right-hander is one of the league’s most dominant relief pitchers, boasting an ERA under 1.93 in every season since 2022. Despite a limited workload in 2024, tossing just 21.2 innings due to injury, Williams’ talent is undeniable. He brings an elite arsenal and a proven ability to lock down high-leverage situations.

Williams’ presence immediately stabilizes the Yankees’ bullpen, allowing manager Aaron Boone to reconfigure roles for maximum efficiency. Entering the final year of his contract, which includes a $10 million club option, Williams also represents incredible value for a team that prides itself on cost-efficient bullpen construction.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver: The Yankees’ Secret Weapon

The addition of Williams gives Boone the freedom to unleash Luke Weaver, a versatile weapon who blossomed into a crucial high-leverage arm during the 2024 postseason. The 31-year-old journeyman put together a career year, throwing 84 innings with a 2.89 ERA, 11.04 strikeouts per nine, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate.

Weaver was particularly electric during the playoffs, posting a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings and cementing his role as a pivotal bullpen piece. The Yankees smartly exercised his $2.5 million club option for the 2025 season, ensuring they retain one of the league’s most cost-effective relief pitchers.

What makes Weaver such a dynamic asset is his ability to serve in multiple roles. Whether as a closer, setup man, or multi-inning reliever, his versatility is invaluable. His fastball, which he throws nearly 50% of the time, averages 95.7 mph and produced a .177 batting average and a .331 slugging rate last season. Combined with a devastating changeup that limited hitters to a .172 batting average, Weaver has the tools to thrive in any situation Boone throws at him.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Reinventing the Yankees’ Bullpen Strategy

The Yankees have long adopted a cost-effective approach to building their bullpen, relying on versatile arms like Weaver and proven closers like Williams. With Williams replacing Holmes, who led the league in blown saves last season, the bullpen gets a significant upgrade in reliability.

Williams’ resume speaks for itself. In 2023, he recorded 36 saves over 58.2 innings, showcasing his ability to deliver in the clutch. His addition ensures the Yankees can maintain a strong back end while using Weaver’s versatility to handle other critical roles throughout the season.

A New Era for Yankees Pitching

The Yankees’ bullpen, headlined by Williams and supported by emerging stars like Weaver, is shaping up to be one of the most formidable in baseball. With Boone having the tools to adapt to any situation, this revamped relief corps puts the Yankees in a strong position to compete at the highest level in 2025.