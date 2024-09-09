Yankees call up top prospect and place veteran on IL in flurry of moves

Jon Berti was expected to join the Yankees in the Bronx today, given the fact that Aaron Boone considered today as a possibility for his return. As for Jasson Dominguez, his arrival in the Bronx has thrown the fanbase into a frenzy, as their top prospect will be coming up after the team emphasized that Alex Verdugo would be the starter in left field. With how well he’s played lately it makes sense, but Duke Ellis being optioned wouldn’t be enough to clear room off of the roster.

Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster, with DJ LeMahieu going on the IL with a right hip impingement, which seems very much like a forced IL stint.

Jasson Dominguez Joins the Yankees For Crucial Stretch, DJ LeMahieu Placed on IL

Today’s a good one if you’re a Yankees fan, as the team promoted Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A to provide their offense a boost. He posted a 120 wRC+ this season in Triple-A, showing off excellent contact and power abilities as of late that would be very attractive to any team. Over his last 22 games, the switch-hitting outfielder is hitting .364 with a 162 wRC, showing off some serious power while also hitting for contact. The Yankees need someone in left field to boost the offense, and Dominguez is the perfect choice for that given his ability to also provide some speed.

Jon Berti should also provide some speed and has played a variety of positions, as the Yankees have had him play some left field in Scranton during his most recent rehab assignment. The right-handed bat can also rover around the infield, with the ability to play second base, shortstop, and third base at a high rate. Acquired from the Miami Marlins before Opening Day, he has been limited to just 17 games with the team and didn’t slug much, but last year he posted a 101 wRC+ with the Marlins and showed an ability to handle left-handed pitching.

To create room on the 26-man roster, DJ LeMahieu finds himself on the IL with a hip injury, and it seems with their willingness to play Dominguez everyday that it could be something that ends his season.

READ MORE: The Yankees have their ace back thanks to a new strategy

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu was brutal, running a 51 wRC+ with declining defensive value outside of his ability to handle third base, where the Yankees have gone from weak to very deep. Jazz Chisholm has played very well there and they have both Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti as depth in case something happens there. At first base, Anthony Rizzo is a better option and Cabrera can back up the veteran lefty if needed. Ben Rice is also still on their 40-man roster and capable of coming up last minute if someone got hurt.

The Yankees have said time and time again that Jasson Dominguez would only come up if he were to play every day, and that’s exactly what will happen per Andy Martino of SNY. He’s one of the best prospects the Yankees have had in a while, and he should be treated as a pillar in this organization as he’s earned it at every step of the way. A toolshed with the power and speed to impact any lineup, the Yankees needed to make this move. The Royals come into town to try and take down the Yankees as they kick off a four-game set tonight in the Bronx.