Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the New York Yankees are joined by five other contenders in their interest in Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays keep spending and improving their roster, becoming a significant threat to the Bombers in 2026 and beyond.

Yankees face substantial free agency competition for Japanese ace

The Yankees have taken a patient — some would say overly cautious — approach to the offseason, making only small moves while the rotation braces for early injuries to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt. With April and May shaping up as a test of depth, New York can’t afford to piece things together with fringe arms. They need a real innings solution, which is why Tatsuya Imai has become such an intriguing target.

Imai’s breakout NPB season has put him on the radar of every aggressive front office. His 1.92 ERA, 178 strikeouts, and power-command profile have created a crowded market that includes the Yankees, Padres, Rangers, Mets, Red Sox, and Cubs, per Bowden. Once seen as a Giants lean, his signing now looks like a six-team sprint. Evaluators love the movement, velocity, and poise, and many believe he could pitch like a No. 2 starter once acclimated to MLB hitters.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

For the Yankees, this pursuit is about more than talent — it’s about organizational fit. Their pitching lab, track record of sharpening arsenals, and early-season desperation make them one of the teams with the most to gain from landing him. If they want to stabilize a rotation held together by hope and duct tape, waiting for the market to come to them won’t cut it. This is a moment they cannot afford to let drift by.

The Yankees are no longer the financial heavyweight they once were, and the league has noticed. Toronto’s rise has completely altered the economics of the AL East. A World Series run reshaped the Blue Jays’ reputation, and ownership is now flooding the payroll with resources that rival the biggest spenders. Their projected 2026 commitments already eclipse $248 million and could climb significantly higher (closer to $50 million), giving them the kind of budget that used to be exclusive to New York and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Mets have become an even more immediate threat. Steve Cohen’s front office continues to pluck former Yankees and outspend competitors, with the Devin Williams signing serving as the latest example. They’re aggressive, opportunistic, and financially fearless in a way the Yankees no longer seem to be. If New York hopes to land players like Imai or make serious pushes for stars such as Kyle Tucker, they are going to have to operate in a market reshaped by neighbors who aren’t afraid to push prices skyward.

For Brian Cashman, this offseason has turned into a defining crossroads. The Yankees need impact additions but no longer operate with the old margin for error. With rivals spending freely and expectations rising, New York must decide whether it intends to match the market or watch it pass them by.

The Yankees’ nightmare scenario this winter is missing out on both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, a possibility that seemed unlikely early on but remains very real if just one team decides to blow the market open. In that case, New York would need to pivot quickly to the trade market — where several options come with appeal but also clear complications.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Brendan Donovan offers on-base skill, contact quality, and sneaky power upside in Yankee Stadium, but his outfield defense is shaky and his health history requires insurance. Lars Nootbaar brings stronger natural outfield instincts, high-end underlying metrics, and major rebound potential if his offseason heel surgeries restore his mobility. He’s the highest-variance play, but also the one with real upside relative to cost. Ian Happ is the steadier alternative — a dependable 3-WAR corner outfielder with four straight above-average seasons — though he may not see as much of a ballpark boost and comes with a higher salary as a one-year rental.

At the top of the trade-cost spectrum is Steven Kwan, an elite defender whose contact-driven skill set and projected bounce-back season fit beautifully in Yankee Stadium. But Cleveland’s sky-high asking price — reportedly two of the Dodgers’ top five prospects — makes him the priciest gamble of the entire group. The Yankees have options if free agency collapses, but none of them come without compromises, and several would require far more organizational risk than simply paying the going rate for Bellinger.

