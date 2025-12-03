A strange thing happens every winter. One team decides early it’s time to spend, another sprints out of the gate, and a few choose to settle in, wait for the market to stretch out, and then make their move. The New York Yankees have planted themselves firmly in that last category. Aside from keeping Trent Grisham and adding Ryan Yarbrough as a depth swingman, they’ve mostly watched the early fireworks from a distance. But that quiet approach can’t last forever, not when their rotation is already bracing for spring with duct tape and crossed fingers.

The Yankees need innings, not placeholders

The Yankees won’t have Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, or Clarke Schmidt for at least the early chunk of the season, which is the kind of sentence that makes fans reach for aspirin. April and May can be cruel months if the rotation is thin, and New York knows better than to rely on emergency arms to survive that stretch. They need real innings and trustworthy stuff, not a parade of short-stint spot starters trying to hang on.

That need is what makes Tatsuya Imai so compelling. The right-hander is coming off a 1.92 ERA in 163.2 innings with the Seibu Lions, a season that reads like a highlight reel of dominance. One hundred seventy-eight strikeouts. Electric fastball life. A pitch mix that travels. Japanese imports can be difficult to evaluate, but Imai’s profile checks the meaningful boxes: strike-throwing track record, multiple swing-and-miss weapons, and poise that doesn’t fade in big spots.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The market around Imai is anything but quiet

What complicates things for the Yankees is that they’re far from alone. Jim Bowden recently ranked Imai fifth among all Scott Boras clients, right behind names like Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, which says plenty about how the industry views him. More importantly, Bowden listed six teams in the chase: the Yankees, Padres, Rangers, Mets, Red Sox, and Cubs. That’s a pack of aggressive front offices, each with budgets, needs, and a history of landing top-end Japanese talent.

A month ago, most people assumed the Giants would be the frontrunner. That changed fast once San Francisco signaled they were backing away from that tier of free agent spending. Their exit only tightened the field and raised the stakes for the remaining contenders.

Teams aren’t just betting on numbers here. They’re betting on the shape of Imai’s arsenal. He’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 154 pounds, a frame that used to scare evaluators. But those concerns feel outdated when you remember Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Pedro Martínez, and Tim Lincecum built elite careers without looking like prototypes. Bowden praised Imai’s downward plane, late movement, and that 99 mph average fastball. It’s the combination of power and precision that makes teams believe he can be a No. 2 starter once he adjusts to MLB hitters.

Why the Yankees’ pitch matters

This is where New York’s infrastructure becomes part of the conversation. Bowden pointed out that Imai’s command and control will determine how quickly he sticks, and that landing with a club that excels in development and technology could make all the difference.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have invested heavily in that department. They’ve helped pitchers sharpen arsenals, reshape sliders, and find velocity that wasn’t there before. If they’re smart, they’ll make that a central part of their pitch: come here, and we’ll make your strengths sharper.

Not all of the teams in contention for Imai face the same early-season rotation cliff the Yankees do. That urgency could push them into a more aggressive lane, both with the posting fee and the contract.

A window they can’t afford to let pass

The Yankees don’t have to dominate the market to improve their roster, but they do have to act with intention. Imai represents one of the cleanest fits available: young, high-upside, immediately impactful, and capable of stabilizing a rotation that desperately needs shape.

If they want him, they’ll need to stop watching the market and start influencing it, because this is the kind of move that ripples through a season. And if they hesitate too long, someone else will be holding the pen while the Yankees are still waiting for the right moment.