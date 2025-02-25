Yankees burying veteran infielder as position battle heats up

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

DJ LeMahieu’s chances of reclaiming the Yankees’ starting third base job are looking slimmer by the day. With Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza getting most of the early opportunities this spring, it’s clear the team is shifting its focus to younger, more reliable options.

A Slow Start to Spring Training

LeMahieu spent two months this offseason without swinging a bat in an attempt to regain his full health, but that extended downtime now seems to be working against him. He barely played at the end of last season, and now he’s falling behind in what was already an uphill battle for playing time.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 36, LeMahieu is coming off back-to-back seasons of decline. In 2023, he managed to stay on the field for 136 games, hitting .243/.327/.390 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs. While he showed a bit more power than the previous two years, a lingering foot injury completely derailed him heading into 2024.

Last season was a disaster. He played just 67 games, slashing .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. His strikeout rate dipped below 10.7% for the first time in three years, but that was about the only positive. His 52 wRC+ meant he was 48% worse than the average MLB hitter, and he posted a career-worst -0.5 WAR.

A Contract the Yankees Are Stuck With

If the Yankees had a young star ready to take over third base, LeMahieu might already be on the chopping block. But with no clear long-term solution, they’re stuck navigating this awkward transition while still owing him $30 million over the next two years.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Slowly but surely, the Yankees have been shedding the bad contracts that have limited their flexibility, and in the next couple of seasons, they’ll be in a much better position financially. But until then, third base remains a weak spot.

Hoping for One of the Young Guys to Step Up

The Yankees don’t need Cabrera or Peraza to be stars—they just need them to be competent at the plate. If one of them can provide even league-average offense, their solid defense should be enough to make third base a non-issue.

LeMahieu’s days as an everyday player seem numbered. Unless he can find a way to turn back the clock, it’s clear the Yankees are already preparing to move on.