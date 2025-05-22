Yankees’ bullpen takes a hit — new breakout arm facing shoulder issues

Every championship-caliber team builds its hopes on talent, but it’s timing that can make or break a season—and the New York Yankees know it.

Just as one dominant arm returns, another might be heading to the shelf.

Jonathan Loaisiga returns just in time

The Yankees were thrilled to activate Jonathan Loaisiga last week, knowing his elite movement and late-inning composure can be a game-changer.

After years of chasing his 2021 form, Loaisiga finally looked sharp in his first few outings this season.

It felt like the bullpen puzzle was starting to come together.

And then came the shoulder discomfort for Fernando Cruz.

Cruz was becoming a quiet bullpen weapon

Cruz has been a revelation this season, and his numbers reflect pure dominance.

Through 23.2 innings, the 35-year-old right-hander owns a sparkling 2.66 ERA.

He’s striking out over 13 batters per nine innings and ranks in the 98th percentile in strikeout rate league-wide.

Even more impressive? His whiff rate sits at a jaw-dropping 47.5%, ranking in the 100th percentile.

That’s not just elite—it’s best-in-baseball territory.

Opposing hitters are batting just .155 against his splitter, which he’s now throwing over 57% of the time, up from 41.7% last season.

When Cruz is on, he’s borderline unhittable.

Boone reveals the latest concern

Manager Aaron Boone revealed on Wednesday that Cruz is dealing with some shoulder discomfort following his appearance against the Mets on May 17.

In that game, Cruz tossed 1.1 innings and gave up a rare earned run, possibly hinting at something deeper beneath the surface.

With his age and unique pitch profile, caution is the only option.

And for a bullpen that’s already been leaned on heavily, losing Cruz for any length of time would sting.

Yankees have bullpen depth, but Cruz’s absence would leave a mark

Fortunately, the Yankees are well-armed to handle some turbulence.

Jonathan Loaisiga’s return couldn’t have been timed better, and other relievers have been dependable.

But Cruz had carved out a special role—late-inning dominance without the fanfare.

He was the quiet closer behind the scenes, allowing Devin Williams time to find his form.

His splitter has become one of the most devastating weapons in baseball, and it’s a pitch the Yankees can’t easily replace.

It all comes down to how the shoulder responds

If Cruz’s shoulder improves quickly, the Yankees will be able to exhale.

If not, they’ll be without one of the most efficient relievers in the game—right as the summer heat begins to test roster depth.

They can’t afford many more pitching hits in general, but the Yankees manage just find for the most part.

And for now, they’ll have to ride Loaisiga’s resurgence and hope Cruz doesn’t join the growing list of unavailable arms.

