The Yankees just added another high-leverage pitcher out of thin air

Sometimes the biggest acquisitions don’t come from trades or free agency — they come from within, when a long-lost weapon resurfaces.

For the New York Yankees, Jonathan Loaisiga feels like that hidden ace up the sleeve, a long-awaited force who could now shift the tide of an already potent bullpen.

The 30-year-old right-hander has returned just in time, and if his arm holds up, he might be the final puzzle piece.

Yankees bullpen is trending upward fast

The Yankees are quietly building one of the best bullpens in baseball again, entering the week with a 3.37 collective ERA.

They weren’t lights-out to begin the season, but a few roster moves and Devin Williams’ recent resurgence have flipped the script.

Now, with Williams thriving and other pieces settling in, the Yankees find themselves back among the league’s elite in late-inning production.

The timing couldn’t be better, especially with Loaisiga finally healthy after a frustrating, injury-plagued stretch.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Loaisiga’s return is bigger than it looks

You could feel the energy shift when Loaisiga took the mound again this month.

Though he’s only thrown two innings, the impact has been immediate — two scoreless frames, two strikeouts, and a ton of weak contact.

His chase rate is sitting at 66.7%, which leads the bullpen. That’s not a typo — hitters simply aren’t seeing his stuff well.

Jonathan Loaisiga is so filthy; spin a breaking ball for a strike and rip 97 running in the opposite direction later in the at-bat for a K.



Having him back is a HUGE deal. pic.twitter.com/WKWHcEpTF0 — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) May 19, 2025

And even if the velocity hasn’t quite returned to 2021 levels, the movement is there, and his command has been sharp.

Loaisiga is the type of arm that makes your bullpen matchup-proof. When he’s right, he can pitch in any situation, against any part of the lineup.

The ghost of 2021 still lingers

It’s impossible to forget what Loaisiga did in 2021 — a 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings, shutting down hitters with power and precision.

That season feels like a distant memory, mostly because his body hasn’t allowed him to replicate it since.

From elbow inflammation to shoulder setbacks, Loaisiga has been caught in the rehab carousel for years.

But now, there’s real hope. And if the Yankees can manage his workload properly, they may finally have their version of a postseason assassin.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

More than just another arm — a potential closer?

Manager Aaron Boone doesn’t need Loaisiga to be the everyday closer just yet. But the potential is absolutely there.

If Williams needs a night off, if matchups demand it, Loaisiga could absolutely fill that ninth-inning role — and thrive.

He’s shown composure under pressure, elite movement, and a competitive edge that fits Yankee Stadium’s biggest moments.

The goal now is simple: keep him upright, healthy, and confident.

Because if October rolls around and Loaisiga is throwing 97 mph sinkers with command, the Yankees’ bullpen becomes nearly untouchable.

Popular Reading

Yankees’ rotation has experienced shocking turnaround in May



