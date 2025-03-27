Yankees’ bullpen gem cracks the roster

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees wrapped up spring training with more than just a few surprises, but one of the most exciting developments came in the form of 25-year-old right-hander Yoendrys Gomez finally breaking through. After years of grinding in the minors and hanging around the outskirts of the Yankees’ 40-man roster, Gomez has officially secured a spot on the big-league club to open the 2025 season, barring any pending moves.

A Perfect Spring Earns a Long-Awaited Shot

Gomez didn’t just make the team—he forced the Yankees’ hand with a dominant spring. Over 11.1 innings, he didn’t allow a single earned run, finishing with a perfect 0.00 ERA. He mixed in 7.15 strikeouts per nine and showcased strong command, stranding every baserunner he allowed with a 100% left-on-base rate.

Equally impressive was his ability to generate weak contact. He posted a 48.1% ground ball rate, keeping hitters off balance with a deep arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball, sweeper, curveball, slider, and changeup. While his fastball velocity hovers around 92.4 mph, it’s the extension and movement on his pitches that give him an edge.

His slider has particularly stood out—boasting 35.2 inches of vertical drop—and he ranks in the 94th percentile in extension, which helps make his pitches appear faster than they are.

A Long Road from Venezuela to the Bronx

Signed out of Venezuela back in 2016, Gomez has been inching toward this moment for nearly a decade. Once ranked among the Yankees’ top 10 prospects, injuries and depth chart congestion had slowed his momentum.

He finally made a brief MLB debut in 2023, but spent most of last year in Triple-A, where he posted a solid 3.67 ERA over 83.1 innings with 10.04 strikeouts per nine. His development has always been a slow burn, but the Yankees have been patient—and now it might finally be paying off.

The Yankees Found Value in a Homegrown Arm

While the rotation was battered this spring with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt all landing on the injured list, Gomez used the opportunity to leapfrog into the conversation. What started as a depth arm trying to sneak into a long relief role has turned into something much more.

This is a classic case of development meeting opportunity—and for the Yankees, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Now, Gomez will look to prove that he’s not just a feel-good spring story, but a permanent fixture in the bullpen with the potential to handle mid-leverage innings as the season progresses.