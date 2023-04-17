Yankees bullpen arm lands on Triple-A after going unclaimed

Apr 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Colten Brewer (54) reacts in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made several changes to the bullpen over the past few weeks, notably placing Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list and promoting a few prospects from their Triple-A squad.

Most recently, the Yankees DFAd Colten Brewer off the roster, and since he didn’t have any minor-league options left, he was subject to waivers.

Essentially, another team had an opportunity to scoop him up, but he passed through unclaimed, meaning the Yankees are able to outright him back to their Triple-A squad in Scranton, where he can continue getting in work until need it again.

The Yankees saw some potential in Colten Brewer:

Brewer had a few solid outings but struggled in his most recent performance against the Minnesota Twins. After Jhony Brito gave up seven earned runs in the first inning, Brewer was immediately tagged for two homers, forcing the Yankees to release him to call up healthy relief pitchers after using several during the blowout loss.

Over 8.1 innings in three games, Brewer hosts a 4.32 ERA and 61.5% ground ball rate. He does have some decent stuff, utilizing a cutter, slider, and curveball sequence.

With the Bombers calling up Greg Weissert recently, I wouldn’t be surprised if Brewer found his way back to the MLB over the next few weeks, especially if the Yankees are keen on keeping their relief pitchers healthy and ready to go.

Most believed another team would claim him, given he’s coming from the Tampa Bay Rays, who are known for developing bullpen pieces. Luckily, he will stick around for the time being and remain an option for the Yanks if need be.