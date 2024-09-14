Yankees’ bullpen acquisition cannot be trusted any longer

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees had a prime opportunity to bring in a difference-maker in the bullpen before the trade deadline. Tanner Scott, Carlos Estevez, Michael Kopech, A.J. Pik, Chad Green, and many other relievers were reportedly available, yet they wound up with Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel de los Santos.

On the surface, Leiter wasn’t a bad addition. The Yankees needed someone who could miss bats in the back of the bullpen and the righty, who had 53 strikeouts in 36.1 frames with the Chicago Cubs. His 4.21 ERA indicated he wasn’t elite or even near that class, though.

Since coming over to the Yankees, however, Leiter has had all types of issues. His ERA in pinstripes is up to 6.35 in 17 innings after surrendering a couple of runs on Friday, and it’s hard to trust someone with those numbers.

The Yankees can’t depend on Mark Leiter and could be forced to make tough decisions

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Leiter, who has had issues with the long ball in the past, has now allowed six homers as a Yankee. He does have 24 punchouts, but when bat-missing ability doesn’t come with command and run-prevention skills, it’s effectively worthless.

At some point, and with several useful relievers still rehabbing and getting ready, the Yankees will need to make a decision regarding Leiter. It’s possible, even likely, that this is who he is. After all, he has a 4.63 career ERA and that tells you a lot of things.

The Yankees are nearing a point in which they could do more harm than good if they keep sending Leiter out there. The pitcher’s confidence is also at an all-time low, and that makes it extremely hard to succeed as a high-leverage reliever.

In September and, especially, in October, contenders need pitchers they can trust. Right now, Leiter is nowhere near Aaron Boone’s circle of trust and it’s unlikely he ever gets there.