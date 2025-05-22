Yankees’ budding star makes MLB history in May

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Every once in a while, a player doesn’t just arrive in the big leagues — he crashes through the atmosphere. Jasson Dominguez, nicknamed “The Martian,” has finally landed, and the sound of his bat is loud enough to wake the baseball world.

What we’re witnessing isn’t just potential unfolding — it’s a prophecy fulfilled.

Dominguez didn’t come out of nowhere, of course. New York Yankees fans have been whispering his name for years, holding onto hope that he’d become the superstar prospect scouting reports promised.

But prospects come and go. Few ever live up to the weight of their own legend. This May, though, Dominguez is turning legend into fact.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

How April hinted, but May exploded

If you looked closely in March and April, you could see the sparks. His 98 wRC+ back then was respectable. It placed him just around league average, a fine foundation for a young slugger navigating the unforgiving arms of big-league baseball. But those paying attention knew he was just getting warmed up.

Now it’s May, and Dominguez has turned the dial to eleven. His 168 wRC+ this month tells the real story: he’s not just competing — he’s dominating.

With a .267/.382/.578 slash line and a .960 OPS, he’s making elite pitching look human, and rookie mistakes look like distant memories.

The difference isn’t just in the results — it’s in the poise. The game has slowed down for him. He’s learning when to spit on pitches just off the black and when to unleash his torque on mistakes.

He’s handling different counts like a veteran and picking up pitchers’ tendencies like someone who’s been doing this for years.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Four feats, one month, zero historical comparisons

Baseball has been played professionally for over a century. That makes it all the more staggering that what Dominguez did in May had never been done.

According to Opta Stats, the 21-year-old became the first player in MLB history to check all these boxes in a single month: three home runs in a game, a homer from both sides of the plate, a grand slam, and a walk-off bomb.

Since the start of May, the @Yankees' Jasson Domínguez has:



– hit 3 homers in a game

– homered from both sides of the plate in a game

– hit a grand slam

– hit a walkoff homer



He's the first player in MLB history to accomplish all 4 feats in the same month. pic.twitter.com/NiIDw19K4U — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 22, 2025

Most players would give anything to do one of those in a season. Dominguez did all four in a matter of days. The jaw-dropping stretch included a three-homer night against the A’s on May 9, featuring a majestic grand slam and switch-hitting fireworks.

Then, just when it felt like he had peaked, he belted a walk-off shot against the Rangers on Wednesday, etching his name into Yankees lore.

The numbers don’t lie — neither does the moment

For the year, Dominguez owns a rock-solid 122 wRC+, with six homers and four stolen bases. These aren’t empty stats padded in blowouts — they’re timely, dynamic, and often game-changing.

He’s doing it with flair, with fire, and under the white-hot spotlight that only the Bronx can provide.

What’s even more remarkable is how quickly he’s dispelling the whispers from rival fans who labeled him “overhyped.” Every swing he takes now echoes with the reminder: this wasn’t overhype — it was foreshadowing.

Watching Dominguez is like watching a young tree break through the concrete. You don’t know how it found a way, but suddenly there it is, towering, undeniable, and rooted deep in greatness.

The Martian has arrived — not to visit, but to stay.

