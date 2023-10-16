Yankees: Bryce Harper reminds fans what could’ve been

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, known for their illustrious history, face renewed criticism over a pivotal decision: opting for Giancarlo Stanton over Bryce Harper. As the Yankees navigate recent disappointments, Harper’s star continues to ascend, igniting discussions about a missed opportunity that continues to haunt the Bronx.

The Road Not Taken: Harper vs. Stanton

The choice between Harper and Stanton made years ago, resurfaces as a contentious point among fans and analysts. Stanton’s recent struggles starkly contrast Harper’s pivotal role in propelling the Philadelphia Phillies toward World Series contention. This discrepancy highlights what many consider a significant misstep by Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman.

Harper, now flourishing under a 13-year, $330 million contract, boasts an impressive season and a deep emotional connection to the Yankees rooted in childhood fandom. His journey from high school dropout to MLB star underscores a narrative of resilience and untapped potential.

Harper’s Yankee Heart and Phillies Devotion

Recently, on the Pat McAfee show, Harper recounted his lifelong Yankees allegiance, citing icons like Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter as childhood heroes. However, his loyalty now resides firmly with Philadelphia.

“I’ve been a Yankees fan my whole life, everybody knew that,” Harper said. “I grew up watching some really good Yankee teams – Bernie Williams, Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada – I mean, I love those teams, but I couldn’t imagine not being a Philadelphia Phillie. There’s nothing like it.

His playful jab at Yankee fans, inviting them to join the Phillies’ camp, further cements his current identity while nodding at what could have been.

Stellar Season Highlights Missed Yankees Opportunity

Harper’s recent feats — a .293 average, .401 OBP, and notable postseason performance — amplify the loss for the Yankees. His offensive prowess, especially highlighted by his current .368 postseason batting average and .538 OBP, positions him as one of the most formidable players in playoff baseball.

In contrast, the Yankees, despite a staggering $280 million payroll, fell short of playoff contention, prompting introspection and strategy reevaluation. The upcoming off-season presents a crucial junction for the team, emphasizing the need for judicious investments in reliable, health-proven talent.

As the Yankees look toward 2024, the ghost of decisions past, particularly the choice to forego a talent like Harper, lingers. The lesson is evident: future acquisitions require not just deep pockets but also deep consideration of talent, durability, and potential impact.