Yankees bring back speed-demon to support outfield depth

May 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pinch runner Greg Allen (30) scores on a double by shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made significant changes to their roster, including releasing Bubba Thompson to make room for newly signed Marcus Stroman. In their pursuit of speed on the base paths, the Yankees have re-signed Greg Allen to a minor league contract, bringing back a player familiar with the team’s dynamics and requirements.

Greg Allen’s Return to the Yankees

Greg Allen, now 30, has had multiple stints with the Yankees, totaling 37 games in pinstripes. Throughout his career spanning 304 major league games, Allen has posted a .231/.300/.340 batting line, including 11 home runs and 68 RBIs. His speed has been a notable asset, often used by the Yankees and previously by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a strategic pinch runner.

Allen’s value extends beyond his base running capabilities. He has accumulated over 1,900 innings in the outfield with a .994 fielding percentage, proving his defensive reliability. The Yankees’ decision to bring Allen back provides them with additional depth and a potential weapon for situations where speed is crucial.

Yankees’ Outfield Transformation and Future Outlook

The Yankees’ outfield has undergone a complete transformation this off-season with the addition of high-caliber players like Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo. This retooling marks a significant shift from the challenges faced in 2023, where injuries and inconsistencies led to frequent lineup changes.

Soto brings exceptional batting prowess, while Verdugo adds consistent offensive production. Combined with Aaron Judge, the Yankees have assembled an outfield with the potential to dominate at the plate. Although their defensive abilities may not be the best in the league, their offensive contributions are expected to compensate for any shortcomings.

As for Greg Allen, while his role on the team may not be prominent immediately, his elite speed makes him a valuable asset for late-game strategies. The Yankees recognize the importance of versatility and depth, especially in high-pressure situations, and Allen’s skill set aligns perfectly with this approach. His presence in the minor leagues ensures that the Yankees have a speed specialist on hand should the need arise during the season.