Yankees bring back old friend on a minor league deal

Cody Bellinger turned out to be just the first of two former members of the Chicago Cubs added to the New York Yankees organization.

Yankees sign Colten Brewer to minor-league deal

According to FanSided insider Robert Murray, the Bombers are adding an old friend to a minor league deal:

“The Yankees are signing pitcher Colten Brewer to a minor-league contract, source said,” Murray reported on X. “Brewer was with the Cubs last season.”

In case you don’t remember Brewer, he was part of the Yankees organization in 2017, when he pitched exclusively in the minor leagues across three levels (High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) and then in 2023, when he alternated between Scranton and the Bronx. He only pitched 8.1 innings in the bigs with the Yankees that year, accumulating a 4.32 ERA. He then spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Cubs.

Brewer gives the Yankees some depth

A true journeyman, Poteet has been a part of six organizations. The 32-year-old right-hander will give the Yankees some extra depth, which is never a bad idea in times in which injuries strike early and often. In 20.2 innings with the Cubs in 2024, Brewer, whose repertoire comprises a four-seamer, a curveball, and a slider, returned a 5.66 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP, striking out 22 hitters.

His Fielding Independent Pitching, or FIP, was a much better 3.12, though. In 120 career frames, Brewer has a 5.10 ERA. Brewer will need to win a spot on the Yankees’ roster come spring training, which seems like a tall task considering the stiff competition. In this crazy world of adjustments, release point alterations, pitch mix changes, spin optimization, and many other concepts that could help a pitcher unlock another level, everyone has a chance with the right resources.