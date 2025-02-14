Yankees’ Brian Cashman torches team’s lackluster defense

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees made it all the way to the World Series last season, but their defense—both infield and outfield—was a glaring weakness that ultimately cost them.

General manager Brian Cashman didn’t mince words when addressing the issue on Friday, making it clear that the team’s defensive inefficiencies were a major concern and something they needed to fix heading into 2025.

“I thought we were bad defensively. We tried to deal with it. Our work product was able to get us into the World Series but not win the World Series. Hopefully, this version is a little bit different,” Cashman said.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Infield Needed an Overhaul

Gleyber Torres was one of the worst defensive second basemen in the league last season, committing 18 errors with a .969 fielding percentage. His -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average painted an ugly picture of his impact on the field. While his bat provided solid offensive production, his defensive shortcomings made it difficult for the Yankees to justify a long-term commitment, which is why they let him walk in free agency.

Anthony Rizzo’s injury struggles at first base also played a role in the Yankees’ defensive struggles. With no stability at the position, they were forced to shuffle players around, which only added to their inconsistency.

Now, with Paul Goldschmidt in the fold, they at least have a reliable glove at first. Jazz Chisholm is expected to provide a defensive boost at second base as well, giving them a significantly stronger middle infield than they had last season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Outfield Wasn’t Much Better

Even though Aaron Judge is known for his elite defensive ability in right field, his advanced metrics from last season in center were below average. Juan Soto was another defensive liability, which is why the Yankees kept him in right field all year. The outfield lacked range and struggled to track down balls in key moments, which often put additional pressure on the pitching staff.

This offseason, the Yankees addressed that issue by adding Cody Bellinger, one of the better defensive outfielders in baseball. Bellinger brings both range and athleticism to the position, which should immediately improve their outfield defense. Judge can shift to a corner spot, where his defensive impact is stronger, and with Jasson Domínguez expected to play a full season — even though he needs plenty of work, they should have much better coverage across the board.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Building a Defense to Support Max Fried

One of the biggest reasons Cashman is prioritizing defense is the addition of ace left-hander Max Fried. Fried, who signed an eight-year, $218 million contract this offseason, is one of the best ground-ball pitchers in baseball. To maximize his effectiveness, the Yankees need a strong infield defense behind him—something they lacked last year.

The Yankees now have at least league-average defenders at most key positions, but third base — offensively — remains a question mark. While they have multiple internal options, like DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, there’s still room for improvement.

