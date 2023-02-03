Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic

Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) follows through on a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.

The shoulder inflammation bothering Montas has slowly subsided, and while he has begun working out and preparing for the regular season, he is several weeks behind in his process.

General manager Brian Cashman doesn’t want any pitchers to risk the upcoming season, which is why he reportedly stopped Luis Severino from pitching for the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic, according to Hector Gomez.

SOURCE: Starting pitcher Luis Severino will not be pitching for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 WBC because New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman did not allow him.@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/NNliWXb8ud — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 3, 2023

The Yankees need a 100% healthy Luis Severino:

Severino is coming off a solid 2022 season, hosting a 3.18 ERA, 3.38 xFIP, nearly 10 strikeouts per nine, and an 80% left-on-base rate across 102 innings. He hadn’t pitched over 108 innings since 2018, tossing a combined 18 innings between 2019 and 2021. Finally, shaking off years of injury and putting quality baseball on the mound is exactly what the Yankees had been patiently waiting for, so risking his health isn’t preferred.

Considering Cashman picked up Severino‘s $15 million club option, he expects to serve an integral role in the rotation this upcoming season.

Given how far he’s come, rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury back in 2021, Sevy is the epitome of resilience. He will be a free agent during the 2024 season, and the Yankees may want to retain one of their top starters, but that all relies on his health and consistency.