Yankees’ Brian Cashman says club is still targeting support in ‘all areas’

The Yankees introduced new starting pitcher Marcus Stroman via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, but general manager Brian Cashman followed shortly after. Cashman spoke on a number of different topics, ranging from the health of Jasson Dominguez to the new diet and physique of Giancarlo Stanton. He also noted the progress Carlos Rodon has enjoyed this off-season and that he’s already down in Tampa, starting his routine to get ahead of the curve.

However, many are asking if the Yankees will continue bolstering the roster and adding pieces. The front office has been connected to several bullpen arms over the past few days, notably Hector Neris and Robert Stephenson. Cashman wasn’t specific on the team’s interest in any individual players but did state that they are still targeting improvements in “all areas.”

The Yankees Are Remaining Cautious in Free Agency

For now, the starting rotation is likely set in stone unless Blake Snell’s asking price comes down significantly. They have five arms available and ready to go, but banking on several injured players to bounce back is certainly a gamble. Cashman may end up having to utilize the summer trade deadline to reinvest in the rotation, but the acquisition of another pitcher would force one of their arms out, opening up another question.

The batting order seems all set, with the Yankees touting several superstar-level players in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The outfield is renovated, and the infield has several young players developing and veterans to lock things down in the meantime.

In addition, the Yankees have one of the strongest catcher groups in baseball, preparing to feature Jose Treviño and Austin Wells as their primary platoon.

That leaves the bullpen, a unit that regularly ranks in the top five in the game. However, you can never have enough relief arms, and the Yankees may have to lean on that group specifically if their starting pitching shows inconsistencies early in the year. For now, Cashman will consider moves to improve the team, but overspending on older players and risking bad contracts doesn’t seem like a favorable course of action.

In the meantime, the injured players are making positive progress, and both Rodon and Stanton are trending in the right direction to have much better 2024 seasons.