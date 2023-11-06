Yankees’ Brian Cashman preparing to offer details on off-season strategy

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face an off-season filled with speculation and high expectations after an underwhelming 2023 season that saw them miss the playoffs and suffer from key injuries.

The Need for Change

With the necessity for changes clear, the organization’s focus is on adding offensive firepower and a starting pitcher to fill the gap left by three recently released pitchers.

Cashman’s Critical Decisions

Although General Manager Brian Cashman retains his position, the urgency to turn the team’s fortunes around is high. Key decisions, such as investing in talent like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or acquiring Juan Soto, could dramatically alter the team’s trajectory, particularly given their age and proven durability. Cashman faces criticism for past investments in players whose frequent injuries contributed to the Yankees’ struggles.

Aaron Judge’s Expectations for Major Moves

Aaron Judge, the team’s superstar slugger, has hinted at significant roster moves post-World Series.

“I think once we get past [the World Series] and through the offseason is when we’re going to see bigger moves. We have still got a lot of time, but I know they are busy working. Literally since our season ended I know they have been working down there in Tampa. They are working hard and I am looking forward to getting some updates.”

Upcoming Media Briefing with Cashman

Cashman is gearing up to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon, potentially giving some details and insight into the team’s off-season strategy. This past year, the team had a $280 million active total payroll, with a projected $239.9 projected total payroll after arbitration. That will give them $40 million to spend, but that is also assuming they don’t let several players go or make a few trades.

Financial Flexibility and Potential Releases

The Yankees could increase their financial flexibility by releasing players such as Lou Trivino, which would save them his expected arbitration salary. Owner Hal Steinbrenner might also need to consider exceeding the luxury tax threshold for substantial team reinforcement.

The Yankees’ Spending Power

While specifics may not be forthcoming, Cashman’s commitment to exploring every potential deal is evident. Given the Yankees’ financial resources, their connection to high-profile players like Soto, Yamamoto, and even Shohei Ohtani indicates their willingness to invest heavily in talent.

Commitment to a Strong Roster

Steinbrenner’s massive deal with Judge underscores his commitment to building a competitive team. The subpar performance in 2023 only highlights the need for improvement, with spending being a likely initial step towards significant roster enhancements.