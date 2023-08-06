Yankees’ Brian Cashman made one excellent trade deadline decision

Apr 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) between pitches during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the New York Yankees‘ significant struggles this season, Gleyber Torres, the team’s starting second baseman, has emerged as one of the more important players. The 26-year-old player, who has one more year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2025, has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season.

Trade Talks and the Yankees’ Decision to Retain Torres

Torres has been a central figure in trade discussions over the past few months leading up to the deadline. However, general manager Brian Cashman decided to retain him instead of leveraging him for starting pitching. Rumors swirled that the Miami Marlins were interested in Torres’s services, but the Yankees opted to keep one of their best offensive players.

Torres’ Season Statistics: An In-depth Look

This year, Torres is batting .266 with a .329 OBP, hitting 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. His stats also include a career-low 13.6% strikeout rate, an 8.9% walk rate, and 111 wRC+. These numbers reflect his continuous growth and potential.

Improvements in Plate Discipline and Swing Decisions

Coming off a solid 2022 season, Torres has shown considerable improvement in plate discipline and swing decisions. His decreasing strikeout rate indicates more contact and promises higher metrics in the future if he can maintain this growth.

Potential for Future Growth

Considering Torres’s age, there is still much that he can learn and develop. This season, his performance includes a 38.9% hard-hit rate, 8.1% barrel rate, 89.5 average exit velocity, and a career-high 112.4 max exit velocity. These statistics show a player with untapped potential.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Torres has played 832.2 innings at second base, achieving a .976 fielding percentage with one defensive run saved. Slightly above average this season, he has posted nine defensive runs saved last year across 1082.2 innings. With his defense improving and power stroke sustained, an extension may be more likely than a trade.

The Need for Offense: Torres as an Asset

At the current moment, the Yankees need to add offensive pieces rather than subtract them, especially since Torres is among the best offensive second basemen in the game. Considering he’s tied for first among American League second basemen with 17 homers, replacing that production would be a daunting task. The Yankees are coming to realize that he is more of an asset than a liability.

By highlighting Gleyber Torres’ role within the New York Yankees, his performance statistics, and the strategic decisions surrounding him, this review offers a comprehensive insight into a player who is integral to the team’s present and future. His continual development as a player and asset to the Yankees makes this analysis essential for any baseball enthusiast or Yankees fan.