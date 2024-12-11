Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at major defensive improvements

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees could have given themselves a better chance to come back in the World Series if it wasn’t for that fateful inning in Game 5. The truth, however, is that they had committed costly defensive mistakes before.

Improving the defense will be a priority

In the last few years, the Yankees have had a combination of some amazing fielders and mediocre ones. Overall, they have been prone to making tough-to-watch defensive miscues from time to time.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hinted at some changes ahead of 2025. With Juan Soto (not a great fielder, Gold Glove nomination notwithstanding) gone, Jasson Dominguez is now a big candidate to start in center field with Aaron Judge moving to his more natural right-field spot.

Dominguez is not a Gold Glover in the making but should be better in center field than he showed at times in the spacious Yankee Stadium left field. Judge is a defensive asset in right field as well.

If the Yankees do trade for Kyle Tucker, which is very much a possibility, he is also an asset in right field and won a Gold Glove in 2022. Another target, first baseman Christian Walker, is a three-time Gold Glover (2022-24) and would be a significant defensive improvement on Anthony Rizzo and the slew of first basemen that accumulated playing time.

The Yankees’ 2025 defense should be much better

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cashman has also mentioned that Caleb Durbin is a top candidate to start at second base for the Yankees as things stand today. We don’t need to tell you that he would be a sizable upgrade over Gleyber Torres there. The Yankees also employ Trent Grisham, a defensive ace in center field, and former Gold Glover Anthony Volpe at shortstop. The young Volpe has been an asset at the most important infield position.

They also have Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s athleticism at the team’s service. Cashman explains how he alternated brilliant plays with some growing pains at a new position last season, but he should be much better after becoming familiar with the hot corner. All things considered, there is a big chance the Yankees’ team defense will be much better in 2025 as things stand, and it could be close to being elite if they complete some moves.