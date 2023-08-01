Yankees’ Brian Cashman defends lackluster trade deadline moves

Despite pressing needs in left field and starting pitching, New York Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman opted for inaction at the trade deadline.

The Yankees enhanced their roster with only two acquisitions, adding bullpen arms Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox and Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers. These moves came as the team heads into the final two months of the regular season.

Offensive Struggles and Missed Opportunities

The Yankees, who currently possess one of the weakest offenses in the game and dismal metrics with runners in scoring position, failed to secure any significant deals. The pool of potential acquisitions shrank when the Chicago Cubs claimed Cody Bellinger, a coveted lefty bat.

Rumors linked the Yankees to several alternatives, including Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals and switch-hitting third baseman Jeimir Candelario, who eventually joined the Cubs.

Cashman’s Response to Deadline Criticism

Cashman addressed the media following the deadline, defending his decisions in the face of considerable fan criticism on social media.

“Hopefully, we got a little better with Middleton and hopefully we can get better from within. That’s obviously what we’re doing. And hopefully we didn’t get worse by making a bad decision,” Cashman said.

Given the solid performance of the Yankees’ bullpen, it is surprising that Cashman believes the team has improved. This view is particularly startling after Carlos Rodon, the team’s $162 million signing, allowed four earned runs over the first three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Opportunities for Young Prospects

Considering the state of the Yankees’ roster, many have suggested selling off some rental pieces to recoup value and provide opportunities for younger prospects. Evaluating potential talent in AAA could have helped the team plan for 2024 and beyond. However, it seems management is reluctant to promote prospects.

“There wasn’t a big thing to add, to be quite honest, that was going to solve the immediate problems that we had,” Cashman remarked.

While star players like Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani may not be the solution to the Yankees’ problems, the introduction of a few robust bats could have revitalized the batting order and spurred underperforming veterans.

The team could have also benefited from selling players such as Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Domingo German, especially with several contracts set to expire and playoff hopes dwindling.

“In terms of the sell stuff, there’s certainly a lot of players here that are talented, that playoff teams would like to get their hands on. But in terms of trying to pry that away from us, it wasn’t really worth it. I’d rather just keep it and take a shot,” Cashman added.

Trade Deadline Aftermath: Assessing the Yankees’ Strategy

In conclusion, to harbor genuine World Series aspirations, the Yankees needed to make some significant additions. However, they now appear to be merely playing out the remainder of the season. Cashman’s expression of confidence in a team plagued by aging contracts and underperformance does little more than save face.