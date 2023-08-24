Yankees’ blockbuster Twins trade was ‘bad from the jump’

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The hopes for the New York Yankees’ 2023 season started to waver the moment their marquee free agent acquisition, Carlos Rodon, succumbed to injury during spring training. This ominous event set the tone for what would be a challenging year.

Investing in Older and Injury-Prone Talent

The Yankees and their front office committed substantial resources to older and injury-prone players, whether through hefty contracts or ambitious trade moves. The outcomes have raised concerns and brought to light the need for reevaluation.

A Costly Deal: Josh Donaldson and The Minnesota Twins Trade

The blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins in the previous off-season exemplified this trend. The Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson, a seasoned player on the verge of regression, along with his substantial contract—two years and $50 million remaining. The aim was to harness Donaldson’s 2021 form to bolster the team’s pursuit of a World Series appearance.

From Star to Decline: The Diminished Value of Josh Donaldson

Donaldson’s 2021 performance showcased promise, with a .247 batting average, .352 OBP, 26 homers, and 72 RBIs. He remained a capable offensive contributor and an above-average defensive third baseman. However, his subsequent seasons witnessed a significant decline in value, both on the field and in terms of his reputation.

Off-Field Controversies: The Strain on the Yankees’ Cohesion

Donaldson found himself entangled in off-field controversies, notably when he was accused of using a racist term by Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox. The incident cast a shadow on team unity and fueled doubts about the trade’s viability.

Expert Insights: A Troubled Trade

MLB insider Jeff Passan voiced his opinion on the trade’s detrimental impact, emphasizing the Yankees’ awareness of Donaldson’s frayed relations in Minnesota. Passan’s perspective highlights the ill-fated nature of the trade from the outset.

“The Donaldson trade was terrible. That was bad from the jump. I think the Donaldson trade was bad from the start because the Yankees knew just how poorly he was getting along with people in Minnesota. There was some toxicity going on there. I don’t think you can look at the Donaldson trade in any positive way.”

Decline and Disappointment: Josh Donaldson’s Recent Performance

In the preceding season, Donaldson’s performance faltered, with a .222 batting average, .308 OBP, 15 homers, 62 RBIs, and a 97 wRC+. This year, his struggles intensified, hitting a meager .142 with a .225 OBP, albeit accompanied by 10 homers. These statistics underscore the urgency for the Yankees to seek alternatives.

Charting The Way Forward: A Critical Decision

The Yankees must determine the future of their third base position. The emergence of Oswald Peraza as a potential everyday third baseman brings promise and the opportunity to assess his suitability for the role in 2024. While free-agent options such as Matt Chapman and Jaimer Candelario exist, the Yankees may prioritize cost-effective solutions.

Acknowledging Shortcomings: Evaluating The Path Ahead

Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ General Manager, addressed the fan base, recognizing the team’s shortcomings and the need for introspection. The acknowledgment of a challenging year is evident, but whether meaningful changes will follow remains uncertain.

Prospects and Analytical Shifts: The Key to Resurgence

The Yankees’ salvation hinges on the success of their prospects and a fundamental shift in their analytical approach. The development of promising talents and a recalibration of strategies are vital for the team’s resurgence. As the Yankees navigate through this transitional phase, the path ahead remains both intriguing and challenging.