Yankees’ big de-facto deadline pitching acquisition is about to start a rehab assignment

The New York Yankees, already battered by injuries, may soon welcome back a key piece of their 2025 puzzle: Luis Gil.

After losing both Gerrit Cole and Gil during spring training (plus others throughout the season), the Yankees have been forced to dig deep into their pitching depth.

Cole’s absence looms largest — the ace is out until mid-to-late 2026 following Tommy John surgery that reshaped the club’s long-term plans.

But there’s renewed hope with Gil, who is nearly ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment following a painful lat strain in February.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed this week that Gil is expected to make his first rehab start on Sunday.

The minor league affiliate hasn’t been confirmed yet, but all signs point to a full buildup as a starting pitcher.

Gil will be stretched out over three to four outings to rebuild his arm strength and pitch count.

If things go according to plan, Gil should be throwing 70–80 pitches by the end of his rehab assignment.

That puts his MLB return timeline somewhere around late July or early August — a critical stretch for New York.

Gil’s Return Could Shift the Rotation’s Dynamics

Luis Gil’s return isn’t just about depth — it’s about reclaiming a legitimate weapon in the rotation.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year dazzled in 2024, finishing with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings.

Gil’s high-octane fastball and improving command gave the Yankees a dynamic young starter with frontline upside.

His absence left a noticeable void, and while the team survived, the cracks have grown increasingly hard to patch.

Rookie Cam Schlittler has been called up and will start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners.

The pressure is real: Schlittler’s audition could determine whether he holds a spot once Gil is ready to return.

Meanwhile, veteran Marcus Stroman is expected to compete with Schlittler for a spot once Gil comes back.

So in essence, Gil’s comeback sets the stage for a fascinating internal competition between an exciting rookie and a veteran.

Yankees Need Luis Gil More Than Ever

Injuries have chipped away at the Yankees’ pitching identity, forcing the club to walk a tightrope every series.

The loss of Cole was a gut punch, but Gil’s possible return gives them a real chance to steady the rotation.

Every contender needs a jolt at some point, and Gil could be the lightning bolt that recharges New York’s staff.

It’s not just his talent — it’s the timing. The Yankees are clinging to playoff hopes and need arms they can trust.

Gil’s youth, velocity, and strikeout stuff bring upside that few other internal options can match right now.

Think of his return like a cavalry charge in the third act of a war film — not just symbolic, but potentially decisive.

The Yankees can’t afford many more missteps, especially as the AL East tightens heading into August.

Rehab Timeline and What Comes Next

Expect the Yankees to be cautious but hopeful as Gil makes his way through his scheduled rehab appearances.

Three or four starts should be enough to sharpen his command and rebuild endurance after a long layoff.

Assuming no setbacks, he’ll be activated in time for a mid-summer series where every game could matter deeply.

Gil has already shown he can handle big-league pressure, and his 2024 breakout wasn’t a fluke — it was a glimpse.

His ability to attack hitters with electric stuff gives New York a potential difference-maker in close playoff races.

And for a team still searching for consistency on the mound, that’s more than a luxury — it’s a necessity.

