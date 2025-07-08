Yankees digging in the dirt with newly signed infielder

The Yankees find themselves in desperation mode, clawing through every option just to keep their season from slipping away entirely.

They recently signed veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario to a minor league deal, hoping there’s still something left in his bat.

It’s a clear sign the Yankees are willing to rummage through baseball’s bargain bin, hoping to strike gold on a player who might be well past his prime.

Jeimer Candelario is a shadow of what he once was

A few seasons back, Jeimer Candelario was actually on the Yankees’ radar as a legit trade target.

He brought switch-hitting pop and some versatility, and New York admired his approach at the plate.

Fast forward to 2025, and Candelario looks more like a lottery ticket than a proven commodity.

At 31 years old, he’s scraping the barrel, having managed only a .113/.198/.213 slash line over 22 games this year with Cincinnati.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Hoping lightning somehow strikes twice

The Yankees are banking on the tiniest possibility that Candelario might rediscover some of his old power.

Last season, even during an overall down year, he still slugged 20 home runs and drove in 56 RBIs.

Maybe the idea is that putting him into a competitive clubhouse will breathe life back into his swing.

It’s like pulling an old guitar out of the attic — hoping it still has enough strings left to carry a tune, even if you know the odds.

The infield problem isn’t going away for New York

The Yankees’ infield remains one of their most glaring weaknesses, with DJ LeMahieu looking more like a fading utility piece.

Oswald Peraza continues to be one of the least productive hitters in all of baseball, offering almost nothing at the plate.

Adding Candelario, even on a minor league deal, is an admission that they’re desperate to find something better.

The front office knows they need more — real, reliable talent that can actually lengthen the lineup and punish mistakes.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Yankees still have eyes on Eugenio Suarez for a reason

While Candelario is an interesting flier, general manager Brian Cashman’s bigger target seems to be Eugenio Suarez of the Diamondbacks.

Suarez would represent a true upgrade, both in terms of power and consistency, slugging 28 homers with 73 RBIs this season.

Defensively, he isn’t perfect, but he’s more stable than what the Yankees have tried trotting out so far.

Landing Suarez could finally allow Jazz Chisholm to move back to second base, where he shines most.

Yankees can’t count on Candelario as anything more than a bonus

If Jeimer Candelario somehow figures things out in the minors and earns a call-up, that’s a bonus.

The Yankees are treating this as a no-risk gamble, but they understand the real fix will come via the trade market.

It all circles back to Cashman’s willingness to pay the prospect cost for a legitimate upgrade, which is the only way to plug the massive infield hole.