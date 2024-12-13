Yankees betting once again that injury-prone relief arm will become a star

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have a lot riding on the reinvestment they’ve made on reliever Jonathan Loaisiga.

Yankees want to see more from star Jonathan Loaisiga

The Yankees resigned Loaisiga to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. The Nicaraguan talent became a free agent this fall after spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

To the naked eye, Loaisiga is a brilliant talent. The 30-year-old’s fastball averaged out at 97.9 mph in 2024 and 97.8 mph in 2023, the latter of which placed him in the 95th percentile in the MLB. Loaisiga can generate ground balls off of opposing sluggers with ease, as seen in his unprecedented 55-plus percent rates in each of the last two seasons.

Loaisiga could overcome injuries & dominate in 2025

The Yankees have a strong righty who brings a fiery edge to the mound beyond just his commendable arm. However, recent shoulder and elbow injuries have robbed him of considerable time on the hill. He only played three games last season and 17 in 2023. New York got a combined 107 games from him between 2021 and 2022, but his ability to stay healthy has otherwise been a concern for the franchise.

That being said, New York will now take another look at Loaisiga in 2025. If he can continue to bring his praiseworthy stuff to the diamond and build upon his stout 1.229 career WHIP while staying healthy, he could be just what the doctor ordered for a Yankees bullpen in need of fortification. His talent goes beyond the numbers. Loaisiga has the potential to blossom into a special player. Next season will determine if his career will trend in that direction while in pinstripes or not.